The Curse episode 2 recap: Asher infiltrates the casino

While waiting to hear if HGTV wants more episodes of Flipanthropy, Asher (Nathan Fielder) tries to get the evidence from Whistling River Casino to stop Monica (Tessa Mentus) airing his embarrassing interview.

At the same time, Whitney (Emma Stone) looks to connect with the indigenous heritage and culture in Española, while she also shares some hugely exciting news with Asher. Plus Dougie (Benny Safdie) goes on a date.

Here's a full breakdown of what happens in The Curse episode 2.

Asher's casino robbery

After Asher provides Monica with what he believes is sufficient evidence that Whistling River Casino doesn't protect gambling addicts, she tells him she actually needs surveillance footage that proves they're breaking the law. In order to get that, Asher returns to where he used to work, reconnects with his former colleague Bill (David DeLao) and tries to get onto a computer in the offices.

At first, Bill doesn't allow Asher back to the casino offices. So Asher presents a business plan to build a nursery in the casino so single parents (their best customers) can gamble for longer to Bill and the casino's manager Wandall (Marcus LaVoi).

When the plan is rejected, Asher convinces Bill to take him to his office so he can show him an hysterical viral video. While watching it, Asher spills Gatorade on Bill. At first he doesn't get Bill wet enough, so he just pours it over his head, then his own. This finally makes Bill leave to get towels, during which time Asher uploads the surveillance footage he requires onto a USB.

Whitney tries to make friends

Whitney talks to the Governor of the San Pedro Pueblo, James Toledo (Gary Farmer), about the history of Española, making sure to get a photo of herself with him. She then invites James to a gallery opening by local contemporary artist Cara Durand (Nizhonniya Austin), who later that night Whitney and Asher have dinner with.

Whitney is looking for Cara to be a cultural consultant on Flipanthropy so she can speak to the native experience in an authentic manner. Even though they insist she can order as much food as she wants, Cara leaves before the meals arrive due to a work emergency. But even before that point, Cara says she'll be upset if Whitney and Asher use her art in their Flipanthropy homes.

Later at the gallery opening, Asher and Whitney partake in Cara's performance art. They sit inside a teepee one-on-one with Cara, who hands them a piece of turkey that she's just carved, then she cries out in pain. When they leave, an assistant asks them not to speak about their experience inside.

In her quest to bond with James, Whitney tells him not to eat the turkey like she did. Meanwhile, Asher refuses to reveal whether he ate the turkey in the teepee like Whitney, as that was Cara's request.

Before she leaves, Whitney approaches Cara, who is hanging out with her friends. She apologizes if she was too intense for Whitney, who insists she was fine. Whitney then hangs on at the side of the group as they discuss where to go for drinks, but don't invite Whitney to join.

Instead of returning to New York, Dougie waits around in Española until news of Flipanthropy's future is confirmed. While on a date with Laura (Adrianne Chalepah), he reveals the reason why he doesn't want to go back to New York. His wife died after the car he was driving was t-boned by another vehicle that ran a red light. It was later revealed Dougie was over the drinking limit.

As they leave, Dougie offers to give Laura a ride home. She's hesitant at first, as he's been drinking, but ultimately agrees to do so as it's only a few miles. Along the way though, Dougie becomes very intense. He asks her to take out a pouch from the glove compartment, inside of which is a breathalyzer. After taking it, Dougie realizes he's over the limit, so he pulls the car over. He walks Laura the final mile home. She admits that she's impressed he was so honest.

Later on, Asher runs into Dougie in the casino, where he is losing money. Surprised to see he's still in Española, the pair exchange banal small talk before Dougie admits he doesn't have any work lined up in New York and is waiting in the town for an update on Flipanthropy.

Whitney and Asher's heartbreak

Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone in The Curse (Image credit: Richard Foreman Jr./A24/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

After Cara leaves their dinner, Whitney tells a jubilant Asher she's pregnant. She admits her emotions have been up and down recently, especially as she's being accused by people on the internet of stealing the look of Passive Homes from artist Douglas Atkins.

When they go for their first ultrasound, the doctor (Ramona DuBarry) reveals she's had an ectopic pregnancy, which is when the egg doesn't reach the uterus before fertilization. She has to have a shot to kill the cells and the pair can try again for a baby in six weeks.

Afterwards, Asher and Whitney sit silently in their car. She tries to talk about designing the exterior of her houses in a new way, while Asher focuses on her and trying to have a baby again. Whitney tells Asher she loves how he fights for them. Asher then tells her, "You know you can tell me anything, right?" Whitney responds, "Of course." She then stares out into the distance, a million thoughts seemingly racing through her mind.

The Curse episode 2 is now streaming on Paramount Plus. It airs on Showtime on Sunday, November 19, at 10 pm ET/PT.