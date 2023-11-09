How to watch The Curse: stream the Nathan Fielder & Emma Stone comedy

Comedy TV powerhouse Nathan Fielder is back for his latest caper: The Curse is his newest show, and unlike his hits Nathan For You and The Rehearsal, it's a fictional comedy series.

The Curse follows two newlyweds who are trying to conceive and also star in a home renovation show, but are also plagued by a curse that may or may not actually exist.

Starring alongside Fielder is Emma Stone, who plays his wife in the show, and also Benny Safdie, who co-created the show alongside Fielder and plays the producer of the home renovation show.

This is an anticipated show and you're probably wondering how to watch The Curse — well we'll help you figure that out.

How to watch The Curse in the US

If you want to watch The Curse as soon as possible, then you'll need to sign up to the streaming service Paramount Plus.

The show will debut on the streamer on Friday, November 10, with subsequent episodes airing weekly. To watch it, you'll need to be on the $11.99-per-month Paramount Plus with Showtime tier, not the cheaper $5.99 one as that doesn't offer Showtime shows.

You'll also be able to catch The Curse on Showtime two days later; it debuts on Sunday, November 12 at 10 pm ET/PT, and new episodes will air weekly in that same slot.

Showtime is a premium cable channel, but if you don't have it, it can be a little hard to find on live TV streaming services. Your two options are DirecTV on its Premier plan for $154.99 per month, or YouTube TV on its Entertainment Plus plan for $102.99 per month.

Can you watch The Curse in the UK?

Unfortunately, no official way to watch The Curse has been announced in the UK at the time of writing.

Not all Showtime shows do make it to the UK, but some are eventually released on Paramount Plus in the country. So it's possible — though by no means guaranteed — that the streamer will get The Curse in the country too.

How to watch The Curse in Australia

Unlike in the UK, The Curse will be available to watch on Paramount Plus in Australia, with the streamer confirming as much.

Episodes will land the day after their US premiere, so beginning on Saturday, November 11. They'll release weekly from then on.

Paramount Plus costs $9.99 per month or $89.99 for an annual subscription.

How to watch The Curse everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Curse, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like The Curse or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.