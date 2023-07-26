How to watch Twisted Metal: stream the video game adaption

One of the many video game adaptations hitting screens in 2023 is Twisted Metal, based on 1990s and 2000s action games about a vehicle combat tournament that takes place once a year.

The TV adaptation of Twisted Metal stars Anthony Mackie as a delivery driver who has to courier a package across post-apocalyptic America, complete with some strange friends he makes along the way.

Part comedy and part action, this could prove to be the counterpart to The Last of Us for people who like their game adaptations a little sillier and more action-packed.

If you're excited for this upcoming video game adaptation or just want to see some car carnage, here's how to watch Twisted Metal wherever you are.

How to watch Twisted Metal in the US

Twisted Metal is an original production from Peacock, and so the show will stream exclusively on the NBCUniversal streaming service.

Every single episode of the show will land at the same time on Thursday, July 27, so you won't have to wait to binge the entire story if you like.

If you hurry, you can get Peacock for $4.99 monthly (ad-enabled) or $9.99 monthly (ad-free), or 10 months' worth for an annual subscription. However from Thursday, August 17 that price will go up to $5.99 for its ad-enabled tier or $11.99 for its ad-free one, so you'll have to pay a little more for Twisted Metal.

Can you watch Twisted Metal in the UK?

At the time of writing, there's no news on if or when Twisted Metal will land in the UK.

Peacock has a mixed track record of bringing its shows to other countries, though some, like Bel Air, eventually end up on Sky TV or NOW. So it's possible that Twisted Metal will land on those streamers at some point but it's far from guaranteed.

How to watch Twisted Metal everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Twisted Metal, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Twisted Metal or other content even if you're not there.