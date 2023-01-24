2023 Oscar nominations: Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the field
All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin right behind it.
Christmas morning for movie fans is here, as the 2023 Oscar nominations have been announced. Honoring many of the best movies of 2022, one movie has emerged as the leader of the pack for the coveted Best Picture trophy: Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Everything Everywhere led the Oscar nominations with a total of 11, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), two nominations in Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu) and Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan). It showed its strength behind the camera as well, particularly with nominations in Best Score and Best Original Song, where neither was a lock. Everything Everywhere likely takes the post-nomination front-runner status for Best Picture, though it has some challengers just behind it.
The Banshees of Inisherin amassed nine total nominations, including four acting nods for its quartet of stars (Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan) and saw Martin McDonagh get nominated for both Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.
Coming off its BAFTA success, All Quiet on the Western Front also earned nine Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. The war epic dominated the below the line categories, but also earned an Adapted Screenplay nod.
Many of the other presumed movies had good showings: Elvis (eight nominations), The Fabelmans (seven nomination), TÁR (six nominations) and Top Gun: Maverick (six nominations).
As far as surprises, Avatar: The Way of Water did not have a particularly strong showing; despite being among the Best Picture field, it only scored two other nominations. Causeway star Brian Tyree Henry was a surprise entry, earning his first Oscar nomination. A last minute rallying cry for Andrea Riseborough's performance in To Leslie resulted in a Best Actress nomination. And Triangle of Sadness came through with three big nominations: Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.
The winners for all these awards will be announced at The Oscars 2023 on March 12. In the meantime, check out the full list of 2023 Oscar nominees:
Best Picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- TÁR
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Best Director
- Todd Field, TÁR
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Actor
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Best Actress
- Cate Blanchett, TÁR
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
- Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Adapted Screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Best Original Screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- TÁR
- Triangle of Sadness
Other nominees
Best Animated Feature
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Best Documentary Feature
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navlany
Best International Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- EO
- The Quiet Girl
Best Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- TÁR
Best Costume Design
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Editing
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- TÁR
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Makeup and Hair
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Best Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Best Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Best Original Song
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Lift Me Up"
- Everything Everywhere All at Once, "This Is a Life"
- RRR, "Naatu Naatu"
- Tell It Like a Woman, "Applause"
- Top Gun: Maverick, "Hold My Hand"
Best Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Animated Short
- The Boy, The Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Documentary Short
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Best Live Action Short
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
