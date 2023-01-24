2023 Oscar nominations: Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the field

Christmas morning for movie fans is here, as the 2023 Oscar nominations have been announced. Honoring many of the best movies of 2022, one movie has emerged as the leader of the pack for the coveted Best Picture trophy: Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Everything Everywhere led the Oscar nominations with a total of 11, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), two nominations in Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu) and Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan). It showed its strength behind the camera as well, particularly with nominations in Best Score and Best Original Song, where neither was a lock. Everything Everywhere likely takes the post-nomination front-runner status for Best Picture, though it has some challengers just behind it.

The Banshees of Inisherin amassed nine total nominations, including four acting nods for its quartet of stars (Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan) and saw Martin McDonagh get nominated for both Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Coming off its BAFTA success, All Quiet on the Western Front also earned nine Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. The war epic dominated the below the line categories, but also earned an Adapted Screenplay nod.

Many of the other presumed movies had good showings: Elvis (eight nominations), The Fabelmans (seven nomination), TÁR (six nominations) and Top Gun: Maverick (six nominations).

As far as surprises, Avatar: The Way of Water did not have a particularly strong showing; despite being among the Best Picture field, it only scored two other nominations. Causeway star Brian Tyree Henry was a surprise entry, earning his first Oscar nomination. A last minute rallying cry for Andrea Riseborough's performance in To Leslie resulted in a Best Actress nomination. And Triangle of Sadness came through with three big nominations: Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

The winners for all these awards will be announced at The Oscars 2023 on March 12. In the meantime, check out the full list of 2023 Oscar nominees:

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Todd Field, TÁR

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Actor

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin (Image credit: Jonathan Hession/Couresty of Searchlight Pictures)

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Triangle of Sadness

Other nominees

Best Animated Feature

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navlany

Best International Film

(Image credit: Netflix)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

TÁR

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Makeup and Hair

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Lift Me Up"

Everything Everywhere All at Once, "This Is a Life"

RRR, "Naatu Naatu"

Tell It Like a Woman, "Applause"

Top Gun: Maverick, "Hold My Hand"

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Animated Short

(Image credit: BBC)

The Boy, The Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Live Action Short