2023 Oscar nominations: Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the field

By Michael Balderston
published

All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin right behind it.

Everything Everywhere All at Once Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once (Image credit: Courtesy of A24)
Christmas morning for movie fans is here, as the 2023 Oscar nominations have been announced. Honoring many of the best movies of 2022, one movie has emerged as the leader of the pack for the coveted Best Picture trophy: Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Everything Everywhere led the Oscar nominations with a total of 11, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), two nominations in Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu) and Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan). It showed its strength behind the camera as well, particularly with nominations in Best Score and Best Original Song, where neither was a lock. Everything Everywhere likely takes the post-nomination front-runner status for Best Picture, though it has some challengers just behind it.

The Banshees of Inisherin amassed nine total nominations, including four acting nods for its quartet of stars (Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan) and saw Martin McDonagh get nominated for both Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Coming off its BAFTA success, All Quiet on the Western Front also earned nine Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. The war epic dominated the below the line categories, but also earned an Adapted Screenplay nod.

Many of the other presumed movies had good showings: Elvis (eight nominations), The Fabelmans (seven nomination), TÁR (six nominations) and Top Gun: Maverick (six nominations).

As far as surprises, Avatar: The Way of Water did not have a particularly strong showing; despite being among the Best Picture field, it only scored two other nominations. Causeway star Brian Tyree Henry was a surprise entry, earning his first Oscar nomination. A last minute rallying cry for Andrea Riseborough's performance in To Leslie resulted in a Best Actress nomination. And Triangle of Sadness came through with three big nominations: Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

The winners for all these awards will be announced at The Oscars 2023 on March 12. In the meantime, check out the full list of 2023 Oscar nominees:

Best Picture

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • TÁR
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Women Talking

Best Director

  • Todd Field, TÁR
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
  • Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Actor

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin (Image credit: Jonathan Hession/Couresty of Searchlight Pictures)
  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Paul Mescal, Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

  • Cate Blanchett, TÁR
  • Ana de Armas, Blonde
  • Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
  • Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau, The Whale
  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Original Screenplay

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • TÁR
  • Triangle of Sadness

Other nominees

Best Animated Feature

Best Documentary Feature

  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House Made of Splinters
  • Navlany

Best International Film

All Quiet on the Western Front Netflix movie

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Close
  • EO
  • The Quiet Girl

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Editing

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • TÁR
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Makeup and Hair

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • The Whale

Best Production Design

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans

Best Score

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Lift Me Up"
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once, "This Is a Life"
  • RRR, "Naatu Naatu"
  • Tell It Like a Woman, "Applause"
  • Top Gun: Maverick, "Hold My Hand"

Best Sound

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Animated Short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse arrives on BBC1 for Christmas 2022.

(Image credit: BBC)

Best Documentary Short

  • The Elephant Whisperers
  • Haulout
  • How Do You Measure a Year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gate

Best Live Action Short

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase
Michael Balderston
Michael Balderston

Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Peaky Blinders, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Saturday Night Live, Only Murders in the Building and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd (opens in new tab).