The Sea Beast — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know
By Grace Morris published
The Sea Beast is a daring sea adventure brimming with wild and mythical fun.
The Sea Beast is an epic Netflix adventure film which tells the story of Jacob Holland, a legendary sea monster hunter whose life is turned upside down when a young girl, Maisie Brumble, stows away on his ship and finds an unlikely friend in a terrifying sea monster.
This animated sea escapade is directed by Chris Williams, who has worked on the likes of Moana, Big Hero 6 and Bolt.
He told Variety (opens in new tab): “The Sea Beast is the kind of story I’ve always wanted to take on. It’s a tale of high adventure where our hero leaves the known world and ventures out into uncharted waters. As it turns out, I’m doing the same thing.”
Also according to Variety, The Sea Beast has also been inspired by the marvelous creatures on 16th and early 17th-century nautical maps.
Here’s everything we know about The Sea Beast…
The Sea Beast release date
The Sea Beast will be available to watch globally on Netflix on Friday, July 8.
Who is in the cast of The Sea Beast?
The stars ready to set sail in The Sea Beast are Zaris-Angel Hator as Maisie Brumble, Karl Urban as Jacob Holland, Jared Harris as Captain Crow, along with Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Dan Stevens and Kathy Burke.
What is The Sea Beast about?
The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes — and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history.”
Is there a trailer?
You can catch a glimpse of the exciting and magical sea venture unfold in the trailer below:
