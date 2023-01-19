Bafta nominations 2023: All Quiet on the Western Front scores 14 nominations
Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees of Inisherin and Elvis also scoop an impressive number of nods.
The BAFTA nominations 2023 for this year's BAFTA Film Awards have been released, Netflix's recent German-language adaptation of All Quiet On The Western Front leads the pack this year.
Bafta has recognized Edward Berger's take on the World War One story in 14 categories, including nods in Best Film, Director (for Edward Berger), Supporting Actor (for Albrecht Schuch) and in Film not in the English Language, among others. Impressively, this puts the war movie at level-pegging with the most-nominated foreign-language film in Bafta history, 2001's Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon.
14 nominations put All Quiet on the Western Front ahead of all other top-performing films: Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Banshees of Inisherin have both netted 10 nominations each, whilst Elvis has been recognized nine times including a Leading Actor nod for Austin Butler's turn as the King himself.
Below you can find the full list of nominees in each category.
The full list of Bafta nominations 2023
Best Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
Outstanding British Film
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian and Charles
- Empire of Light
- Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Living
Leading actress
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler, Till
- Ana De Armas, Blonde
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Leading actor
- Austin Butlet, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Supporting actress
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Supporting actor
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet On The Western Front
- Michael Ward, Empire of Light
Director
- All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger
- The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
- Decision to Leave, Park Chan-wook
- Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert
- Tár, Todd Field
EE Rising Star Award (voted by public)
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Daryl McCormack
- Emma Mackey
- Naomi Ackie
- Sheila Atim
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- Aftersun
- Blue Jean
- Electric Malady
- Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Rebellion
Film not in the English language
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Corsage
- Decision to Leave
- The Quiet Girl
Documentary
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Lvoe
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
Animated Film
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Original screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Adapted screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Living
- The Quiet Girl
- She Said
- The Whale
Original score
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Casting
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Triangle of Sadness
Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Top Gun: Maverick
Costume design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- Elvis
- Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Editing
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Production design
- Alll Quiet on the Western FRont
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Make-up and hair
- Al Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
- The Whale
Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Special Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
British Short Film
- The Ballad of Olive Morris
- Bazigaga
- Bus Girl
- A Drifting Up
- An Irish Goodbye
British Short Animation
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
- Middle Watch
- Your Mountain is Waiting
