Bafta nominations 2023: All Quiet on the Western Front scores 14 nominations

All Quiet On the Western Front has truly impressed Bafta this year.

The BAFTA nominations 2023 for this year's BAFTA Film Awards have been released, Netflix's recent German-language adaptation of All Quiet On The Western Front leads the pack this year.

Bafta has recognized Edward Berger's take on the World War One story in 14 categories, including nods in Best Film, Director (for Edward Berger), Supporting Actor (for Albrecht Schuch) and in Film not in the English Language, among others. Impressively, this puts the war movie at level-pegging with the most-nominated foreign-language film in Bafta history, 2001's Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon.

14 nominations put All Quiet on the Western Front ahead of all other top-performing films: Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Banshees of Inisherin have both netted 10 nominations each, whilst Elvis has been recognized nine times including a Leading Actor nod for Austin Butler's turn as the King himself.

Below you can find the full list of nominees in each category.

The full list of Bafta nominations 2023

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Living

Leading actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Emma Thompson, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Leading actor

Austin Butlet, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet On The Western Front

Michael Ward, Empire of Light

Director

All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Decision to Leave, Park Chan-wook

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert

Tár, Todd Field

EE Rising Star Award (voted by public)

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Aftersun

Blue Jean

Electric Malady

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Rebellion

Film not in the English language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Lvoe

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Original screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Adapted screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

Original score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Casting

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Costume design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Editing

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Production design

Alll Quiet on the Western FRont

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Make-up and hair

Al Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

The Whale

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Special Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

British Short Film

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

British Short Animation