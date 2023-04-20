While it may seem hard to believe that someone would ghost Chris Evans, that is the premise of his new movie with Ana de Armas, Ghosted. Though the action/rom-com mash up offers a pretty valid reason as to why de Armas' character does so — she's a secret agent on a globe-trotting mission.

If that summary intrigues you, then you'll want to catch up with Ghosted, which is the latest original movie from Apple. However, heralding from the tech company begs the question — how exactly can you watch Ghosted? Is it going to be playing in movie theaters at all like recent movies Tetris and Sharper? Or is it going to be streaming on Apple TV Plus?

We’ve got the answers to those questions for you, just keep reading to find out everything to know about how to watch Ghosted.

How to stream Ghosted

Though Apple TV Plus has given some of its recent movies brief runs in movie theaters and has committed to doing so for two of their high profile upcoming movies — Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Ridley Scott's Napoleon — Ghosted is skipping the theater and streaming on Apple TV Plus right away, premiering on the platform on April 21.

The movie will be available exclusively on Apple TV Plus; it is not going to be available for digital on-demand for rental or purchase. If you want to watch Ghosted, you have to be a subscriber to Apple TV Plus.

Thankfully, Apple TV Plus is still one of the few streaming services that does offer a free trial, so you can get it for seven-days at no cost and then cancel if you don’t want to keep it. There are also options to get the streaming service for free for extended periods of time if you buy other Apple products. But, the most straightforward way to watch Ghosted and other Apple TV Plus titles is by signing up for its monthly subscription.

What time is Ghosted available on Apple TV Plus?

If you're incredibly eager to watch Ghosted and want to tune in as soon as you can, it is going to premiere on Apple TV Plus at 3 am ET/midnight PT.

What else you need to know about Ghosted

Here is the official synopsis for Ghosted from Apple:

"Salt-of-the-earth Cole falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie — but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world."

Chris Evans plays Cole while Ana de Armas plays Sadie; the two have previously starred together in Knives Out and The Gray Man. Other members of the Ghosted cast include Adrien Brody, Amy Sedaris, Tate Donovan and Mike Moh. The movie is directed by Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) and written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenn and Erik Sommers.

Watch the trailer for the Ghosted right here: