Billions season 7: release date, cast and everything we know about the drama

A lot of fan-favorite TV shows have been ending in 2023 and Billions is part of that list, as Billions season 7 is pegged to be the final batch of episodes for the finance drama. While spinoffs are planned, it is probably still going to be tough for viewers to say goodbye to the series.

Created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin, Billions premiered in 2016 and starred Damien Lewis and Paul Giamatti as opposing figures, Lewis the head of an influential hedge fund and Giamatti the US attorney trying to bring him and his corruptive tactics down. It all is set to come to a head in this final season.

Here is everything we know about Billions season 7.

The 12-episode final season of Billions debuts in August. Specifically, subscribers to Paramount Plus with Showtime can watch the new season starting Friday, August 11, after which it will make its cable TV premiere on Sunday, August 13. Episodes will release weekly.

When Billions season 7 arrives in the UK is still TBD.

Billions season 7 plot

An official synopsis for Billions season 7 has not been released yet. As for where the story may go, things left off in Billions season 6 with Prince getting ready to mount a presidential campaign, including trying to neatly file his indiscretions away, like his relationship with Rian. Meanwhile Chuck continued his vengeful pursuit of Prince, but a bold swing was not able to bring Prince down (though it did cost him $3.5 billion) and put Chuck behind bars, at least for a little bit, as he was out by the end of the finale.

Season 7 will once again see Prince and Chuck go head to head, looking to destroy the other. But another prominent figure is set to return that could complicate things.

It's also possible that the season 7 storyline could set up some of the spinoffs planned for Billions, with four already announced: Billions: Miami, Billions: London, Millions and Trillions.

Billions season 7 cast

After departing the show at the end of season 5, Damien Lewis is set to return as Bobby Axelrod for Billions season 7. The show has been one of the defining roles of Lewis' career (alongside his stint on Homeland), so it is definitely a treat to have him back to help wrap things up.

Lewis headlines the final season with the other two prominent figures of the series, Paul Giammati's former US attorney general still hellbent on taking down these corrupt financial figures Chuck Rhoades, and Corey Stoll as the new head of Axe Capital, Mike Prince.

Other members of the Billions cast for season 7 include Asia Kate Dillon (Orange Is the New Black) as Taylor Mason, Maggie Siff (Sons of Anarchy) as Wendy Rhoades, David Costabile (Waco: The Aftermath) as Mike "Wags" Wagner, Dola Rashad (Master of None) as Kate Sacker, Kelly AuCoin (The Girl from Plainview) as Bill Stearn, Daniel Breaker (Girls5Eva) as Roger "Scooter" Dunbar, Toney Goins (For Life) as Philip Charyn, Sakina Jaffrey (Snowpiercer) as Daevisha "Dave" Mahar and Jeffrey DeMunn (Divorce) as Chuck Rhoades Sr.

Billions season 7 trailer

An official trailer for the final season of Billions has not been shared, but a date announcement teaser is available, giving us a look at the show's main cast, including the return of Bobby Axelrod. Watch the trailer directly below:

How to watch Billions

Fans wanting to watch Billions have options. If you want to watch the show as soon as possible, then a subscription to Paramount Plus with Showtime makes the latest episodes available on Fridays. If you don't want to add another streaming subscription and already have a traditional cable or live TV streaming service setup, Showtime is a premium option, included as an add-on channel for FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

All past seasons of Billions are currently streaming on Paramount Plus and the free streaming service The Roku Channel (ads included).