'Snowpiercer' season 3: release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything we know

Snowpiercer season 3 is on route, following a hugely successful TV adaptation of Bong Joon-ho's 2013 post-apocalyptic film of the same name. The first two seasons originally premiered on Netflix, but it has since moved to TNT.

Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV said: "Snowpiercer has been an incredibly successful series for us that continues to capture the imagination of viewers, grow audience and maintain strong ratings."

In addition to news of a third season, they have confirmed that Snowpiercer has already been renewed for a fourth, adding: “All of our seasons embark on an emotional, unexpected ride and the well-plotted storylines will continue to evolve and remain relevant to audiences. We’re excited to keep the train running into Season Four."

Here's what you need to know...

In the US, Snowpiercer season 3 will arrive on Jan. 24, 2022. For UK viewers, they'll be able to access watch episodes every following Tuesday via Netflix, so the first episode will be available there on Feb 1.

'Snowpiercer' season 3 plot

Following on from the events of Snowpiercer season 2, which ended on a high note, the official plot for season 3 reads: "Season three picks up with Layton and his inner circle commanding a small pirate train in search of Melanie and a possible warm location to restart civilization, aided by a newfound survivor. Back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford is consolidating power, foiled only by secret allies of Layton’s hidden on the train, committed to the cause."

'Snowpiercer' season 3 cast

Everyone who survived the intense first two seasons of Snowpiercer is expected to return once again. Here's a list of the key characters we're expecting to see:

Jennifer Connelly as Melanie Cavill

Daveed Diggs as Andre Layton

Sean Bean as Joseph Wilford

Rowan Blanchard as Alexandra Cavill

Alison Wright as Ruth Wardell

Mickey Sumner as Bess Till

Iddo Goldberg as Bennett Knox

Katie McGuinness as Josie Wellstead

Lena Hall as Miss Audrey

Steven Ogg as Pike

Is there a trailer?

Yes, the trailer for Snowpiercer season 3 is finally here, and it's looking to be as dramatic as ever as we catch up with Andre Layton, who's desperately trying to find Melanie aboard a new pirate train, very different from the one they're used to.