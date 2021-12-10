'Snowpiercer' season 3: release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything we know
By Lucy Buglass published
'Snowpiercer' season 3 will arrive on TNT and Netflix next year.
Snowpiercer season 3 is on route, following a hugely successful TV adaptation of Bong Joon-ho's 2013 post-apocalyptic film of the same name. The first two seasons originally premiered on Netflix, but it has since moved to TNT.
Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV said: "Snowpiercer has been an incredibly successful series for us that continues to capture the imagination of viewers, grow audience and maintain strong ratings."
In addition to news of a third season, they have confirmed that Snowpiercer has already been renewed for a fourth, adding: “All of our seasons embark on an emotional, unexpected ride and the well-plotted storylines will continue to evolve and remain relevant to audiences. We’re excited to keep the train running into Season Four."
Here's what you need to know...
'Snowpiercer' season 3 release date
In the US, Snowpiercer season 3 will arrive on Jan. 24, 2022. For UK viewers, they'll be able to access watch episodes every following Tuesday via Netflix, so the first episode will be available there on Feb 1.
'Snowpiercer' season 3 plot
Following on from the events of Snowpiercer season 2, which ended on a high note, the official plot for season 3 reads: "Season three picks up with Layton and his inner circle commanding a small pirate train in search of Melanie and a possible warm location to restart civilization, aided by a newfound survivor. Back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford is consolidating power, foiled only by secret allies of Layton’s hidden on the train, committed to the cause."
A new world is coming. #Snowpiercer Season 3 on TNT 1/24. pic.twitter.com/P80U0IBflJDecember 7, 2021
'Snowpiercer' season 3 cast
Everyone who survived the intense first two seasons of Snowpiercer is expected to return once again. Here's a list of the key characters we're expecting to see:
- Jennifer Connelly as Melanie Cavill
- Daveed Diggs as Andre Layton
- Sean Bean as Joseph Wilford
- Rowan Blanchard as Alexandra Cavill
- Alison Wright as Ruth Wardell
- Mickey Sumner as Bess Till
- Iddo Goldberg as Bennett Knox
- Katie McGuinness as Josie Wellstead
- Lena Hall as Miss Audrey
- Steven Ogg as Pike
Is there a trailer?
Yes, the trailer for Snowpiercer season 3 is finally here, and it's looking to be as dramatic as ever as we catch up with Andre Layton, who's desperately trying to find Melanie aboard a new pirate train, very different from the one they're used to.
Lucy is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is also a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema, setting up her own website Lucy Goes to Hollywood in 2017 to review films in her spare time. Her favourite genres are horror, thriller and anything crime related. When she's not writing about film and TV, you'll likely find her playing video games, reading, and trying her hand at podcasting.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.