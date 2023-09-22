All of Us Strangers: release date, trailer, reviews, cast and everything we know about the movie

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal in All of Us Strangers

An acclaimed director and two rising young actors headline the 2023 new movie All of Us Strangers, a supernatural drama that has already earned a bit of buzz following its screening at various fall film festivals.

Searchlight Pictures is behind All of Us Strangers, which comes from BAFTA-nominated writer/director Andrew Haigh, and features some high-quality talent on screen as well, including Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal and Claire Foy.

Find out everything you need to know about All of Us Strangers right here.

After first screening at some of the fall film festivals, All of Us Strangers is getting a limited release in movie theaters in the US on December 22, presumably expanding to additional markets in the following weeks. It'll then open in the UK on January 26, 2024.

All of Us Strangers plot

Based on a novel by Taichi Yamada, Haigh wrote the script for All of Us Strangers. Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam has a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbor Harry, which punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents, appear to be living, just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before."

All of Us Strangers cast

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott in All of Us Strangers (Image credit: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures)

The leads of Adam and Harry are played by Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, respectively.

Scott is best known for his role as the "hot priest" in Fleabag, but he has been catching people's eyes for a while now, with memorable performances in Sherlock, Oslo and Catherine Called Birdy.

Mescal is one of the biggest rising stars in recent years thanks to his work in Normal People, The Lost Daughter and Aftersun, the latter of which earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination. All of Us Strangers is his second movie coming out in the final months of 2023, as he also stars in Foe.

Jamie Bell and Claire Foy in All of Us Strangers (Image credit: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures)

Playing the ghosts of Adam's parents are Claire Foy and Jamie Bell.

Foy broke out with her as Queen Elizabeth in the first two seasons of The Crown. Since then she has gone on to star in First Man, A Very British Scandal and Women Talking.

Bell has been appearing in movies since he was a kid in Billy Elliott. Some of his more recent notable work includes Turn: Washington's Spies, Rocketman, Without Remorse and Shining Girls.

All of Us Strangers trailer

The talents of the four actors leading All of Us Strangers are on full display in the movie’s trailer, which you can watch directly below:

All of Us Strangers reviews

The majority of critics who have already seen All of Us Strangers are fans, with the movie having a 94% "Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes as of September 22. Here is a quick sampling of some of the things critics have said about the movie:

Maureen Lee Lenker, Entertainment Weekly : "All of Us Strangers will break your heart — but it just might mend it too."

Tomris Laffly, The Wrap : "A sublime masterpiece. A rumination on grief and love, Haigh's poignant and understated ghost story is one of the best films of the year."

David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter : "Prepare to be wrecked."

Andrew Haigh movies

British director Andrew Haigh may not be a household name with audiences, but his work has been some of the most lauded amongst cinephiles in recent years. Here is a look at his list of previous credits for feature movies:

Greek Pete (2009)

Weekend (2011)

45 Years (2015)

Lean on Pete (2017)

He has also directed episodes of the acclaimed TV series Looking, as well as its TV movie, and The OA.