One of the final new movies of 2023, All of Us Strangers has movie fans buzzing as it has been earning plenty of kudos in the form of awards, nominations and critic praise. Now you can watch All of Us Strangers for yourself, and we have all the information on just how you can do that.

All of Us Strangers comes from writer/director Andrew Haigh, who has delivered powerful dramas before with Weekend, 45 Years and more. This time he is telling what has been described as an intimate ghost/love story, starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal.

Interested? Here is everything that you need to know about how to watch All of Us Strangers, including if it is available on streaming.

How to watch All of Us Strangers in movie theaters

As of December 22 (though there are early December 21 showings), All of Us Strangers is playing exclusively in US movie theaters. It is starting off with a limited release in the US, only available in Los Angeles and New York initially, though it will expand to more markets in the coming weeks. As for UK audiences, All of Us Strangers is set to premiere in movie theaters on January 26.

To find out exactly when and where All of Us Strangers is playing near you, the best place to go is Fandango , which lists all of the locations and showtimes the movie is playing in your area, as well as allowing you to purchase tickets directly online.

Another option that will let you know when and where All of Us Strangers is playing near you, while also helping you save money on movie tickets to see it is movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. These offerings, which various movie theater chains in both the US and UK have, allow movie fans to get free, discounted or a monthly allotment of tickets each month, as well as deals on concessions and other moviegoing perks.

Is All of Us Strangers streaming?

No, All of Us Strangers is not available for streaming or at-home viewing right now. There's also no info on how long the movie is going to have an exclusive run in movie theaters before coming to digital platforms.

One thing that we can at least take an educated guess at though is where the movie may be available for streaming first. As a Searchlight Pictures movie, which is owned by Disney, it seems like this would be a movie that first heads to Hulu in the US, while likely being available on Disney Plus in the UK. We'll update this page if and when that info is confirmed.

We'll also keep track of when All of Us Strangers is set to be available through digital on-demand.

What else to know about All of Us Strangers

Here is the official synopsis for All of Us Strangers:

"One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam has a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbor Harry, which punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents appear to be living, just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before."

The movie stars Andrew Scott as Adam, Paul Mescal as Harry, with Claire Foy and Jamie Bell playing Adam's parents.

All of Us Strangers is one of the better-reviewed movies of the year, earning a "Certified Fresh" rating of 95% from Rotten Tomatoes . The movie has earned its fair share of awards and nominations as well, including Andrew Scott earning a Golden Globe nomination and the movie being cited by multiple critic groups for year-end honors.

Check out the All of Us Strangers trailer directly below to get a sneak peek at the movie: