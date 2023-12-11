How to watch all the Golden Globe nominated movies and TV shows

On Monday, December 11, the full list of nominees for the Golden Globes 2024, the 81st year of the awards ceremony, were announced. Among the nominees are many of the biggest movie and TV shows of the year, but if you haven't seen them yet, now is the perfect time to try and watch all of the Golden Globe nominated movies and TV shows as you try and catch up on the biggest titles from 2023 (and maybe need something to watch with your family over the holidays).

The Globes recognize what members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association determine are the best movies and TV shows from the calendar year of 2023. The awards categories are usually broken between dramas and comedy/musicals, so in fairness there are a lot of movies and TV shows that were included as part of this year's slate of nominees, ranging from the start of the year like The Last of Us and to some that haven't even been made widely available yet, like Maestro.

Read on below to find out when, where and how you can watch all of the Golden Globe nominated movies and TV shows from this year. You have just about a month to try and play catchup on before the awards are handed out, as the Golden Globes are going to take place on Sunday, January 7.

How to watch Golden Globe nominated movies

How to watch Air

Watch Air exclusively on Prime Video

Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy (Matt Damon)

How to watch All of Us Strangers

All of Us Strangers releases exclusively in US movie theaters on December 22; it releases in the UK on January 26

Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Andrew Scott)

How to watch American Fiction

Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction (Image credit: MGM Studios)

American Fiction releases exclusively in US movie theaters on December 15; releases on February 2 in the UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical (Jeffrey Wright)

How to watch Anatomy of a Fall

Anatomy of a Fall is playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US and UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Motion Picture Non-English Language, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Sandra Hüller), Best Screenplay

How to watch Barbie

Margot Robbie as Barbie in Barbie (Image credit: Warner Bros)

Barbie is available via digital on-demand in the US and UK, it premieres on Max on December 15

Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy (Margot Robbie), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Ryan Gosling), Best Director (Greta Gerwig), Best Screenplay, Best Original Song ("Dance the Night," "I'm Just Ken," "What Was I Made For?"), Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

How to watch Beau Is Afraid

Beau Is Afraid is available via digital on-demand in the US and UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy (Joaquin Phoenix)

How to watch The Boy and the Heron

The Boy and the Heron is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US; releases in movie theaters in the UK on December 26

Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Animated, Best Original Score

How to watch The Color Purple

The Color Purple releases exclusively in movie theaters on December 25 in the US; it premieres January 26 in the UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy (Fantasia Barrino), Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Danielle Brooks)

How to watch Dream Scenario

Dream Scenario is playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US and UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy (Nicolas Cage)

How to watch Elemental

(Image credit: Pixar)

Elemental is streaming on Disney Plus or available via digital on-demand

Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Animated

Fallen Leaves

Fallen Leaves is playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US

Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Non-English Language

How to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is streaming on Disney Plus and available via digital on-demand

Golden Globe nominations: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

How to watch The Holdovers

The Holdovers is playing in US movie theaters and available via digital on-demand; releases exclusively in UK movie theaters on January 19

Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy (Paul Giamatti), Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture (Da'Vine Joy Randolph)

How to watch Io Capitano

Io Capitano is playing exclusively in movie theaters

Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Non-English Language

How to watch John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently available to Starz subscribers and via digital on-demand in the US; it is streaming on Prime Video in the UK

Golden Globe nominations: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

How to watch Killers of the Flower Moon

Lily Gladstone Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon (Image credit: Courtesy of Apple TV Plus)

Killers of the Flower Moon is playing in movie theaters and available via digital on-demand in the US and UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Lily Gladstone), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Robert De Niro), Best Director (Martin Scorsese), Best Screenplay, Best Original Score

How to watch Maestro

Maestro is playing exclusively in movie theaters, premieres on Netflix on December 20

Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Carey Mulligan), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Bradley Cooper), Best Director (Bradley Cooper)

How to watch May December

May December is now streaming on Netflix

Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy (Natalie Portman), Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Julianne Moore), Best Performance by Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Charles Melton)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is available to watch via digital on-demand in the US and UK

Golden Globe nominations: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

How to watch No Hard Feelings

No Hard Feelings is streaming on Netflix and available via digital on-demand in the US; available via digital on-demand in the UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy (Jennifer Lawrence)

Nyad

Nyad is streaming on Netflix

Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Annette Bening), Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Jodie Foster)

How to watch Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Oppenheimer is available via digital on-demand in the US and UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Cillian Murphy), Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Emily Blunt), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Screenplay, Best Original Score, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

How to watch Past Lives

Past Lives is available via digital on-demand in the US and UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Motion Picture Non-English Language, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Greta Lee), Best Director (Celine Song), Best Screenplay

How to watch Poor Things

Poor Things is playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US; releases in movie theaters on January 12 in the UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy (Emma Stone),

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Willem Dafoe), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Mark Ruffalo), Best Director (Yorgos Lanthimos), Best Screenplay, Best Original Score

How to watch Priscilla

Priscilla is currently playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US, it arrives on digital on-demand December 15 in the US; it premieres exclusively in movie theaters on January 5 in the UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Cailee Spaeny)

How to watch Rustin'

Rustin' is streaming on Netflix

Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Colman Domingo), Best Original Song ("Road to Freedom")

How to watch Saltburn

(Image credit: Amazon Studios/MGM)

Saltburn is currently playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US and UK, it will be streaming on Prime Video starting December 22

Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Barry Keoghan), Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Rosamund Pike)

How to watch She Came to Me

She Came to Me is available via digital on-demand in the US, streaming on Sky Go and NOW Cinema in UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best Original Song ("Addicted to Romance")

How to watch Society of the Snow

Society of the Snow is playing in select movie theaters in the US; the movie debuts on Netflix on January 4

Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Non-English Language

How to watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is streaming on Netflix and available via digital on-demand in the US; just on digital on-demand in the UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Animated, Best Original Score, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

How to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is streaming on Netflix and via digital on-demand in the US; just digital on-demand in the UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Animated, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

How to watch Suzume

Suzume is available with a Crunchyroll subscription in the US and UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Animated

How to watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

(Image credit: AMC Theaters)

Taylor Swift: The Era Tours arrives on digital on-demand on December 13 in the US and UK

Golden Globe nominations: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

How to watch Wish

Wish is currently playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US and UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Animated

How to watch Wonka

Wonka is currently exclusively playing in movie theaters in the UK, releases in US movie theaters on December 15

Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy (Timothee Chalamet)

How to watch The Zone of Interest

The Zone of Interest premieres exclusively in US movie theaters on December 15 and UK movie theaters on February 2

Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Motion Picture Non-English Language, Best Original Score

How to watch Golden Globe nominated TV shows

How to watch 1923

Helen Mirren in 1923 (Image credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

1923 is streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus

Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Drama, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series Drama (Helen Mirren)

How to watch Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary is available to stream on Hulu and Max in the US; stream on Disney Plus in the UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy (Quinta Brunson)

How to watch All the Light We Cannot See

All the Light We Cannot See is streaming exclusively on Netflix

Golden Globe nomination: Best TV Series Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

How to watch Barry

Barry streams on Max in the US, is available via digital on-demand in the UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy (Bill Hader)

How to watch The Bear

The Bear streams exclusively on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy (Ayo Edebiri), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy (Jeremy Allen White), Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on TV (Abby Elliott), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on TV (Ebon Moss-Bachrach)

How to watch Beef

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in Beef (Image credit: Netflix)

Beef is streaming exclusively on Netflix

Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie (Ali Wong), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie (Steven Yeun)

How to watch The Crown

The Crown is streaming exclusively on Netflix

Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Drama, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series Drama (Imelda Staunton), Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on TV (Elizabeth Debicki), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Drama (Dominic West)

How to watch The Curse

The Curse is airing on Showtime on TV in the US and streaming on Paramount Plus in the US (Paramount Plus with Showtime) and UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series (Drama)

How to Daisy Jones & the Six

Daisy Jones & the Six is streaming exclusively on Prime Video

Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie (Riley Keough), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie (Sam Claflin)

How to watch Dead Ringers

Dead Ringers is streaming exclusively on Prime Video

Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie (Rachel Weisz)

The Diplomat

Keri Russell in The Diplomat (Image credit: Alex Bailey/Netflix)

The Diplomat is streaming exclusively on Netflix

Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Drama, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series Drama (Keri Russell),

How to watch Fargo

Fargo season 5 is currently airing on FX on TV and streaming on Hulu in the US; streaming on Prime Video in the UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie, Best Performance by a Female Actor in Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie (Juno Temple), Best Performance by a Male Actor in Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie (Jon Hamm)

How to watch Fellow Travelers

Fellow Travelers is streaming on Paramount Plus in the US and UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie, Best Performance by a Male Actor in TV Series Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie (Matt Bomer)

How to watch The Great

The Great streams exclusively on Hulu in the US; streams on Starz and Lionsgate Plus in the UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy (Elle Fanning)

How to watch Jury Duty

Jury Duty streams for free on Amazon Freevee in the US and UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on a TV Series (James Marsden)

How to watch The Last of Us

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us (Image credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO)

The Last of Us is available to stream on Max in the US, streaming on Sky Go and NOW TV in the UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Drama, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series Drama (Bella Ramsey), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Drama (Pedro Pascal)

How to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus

Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie (David Oyelowo)

How to watch Lessons in Chemistry

Lessons in Chemistry is streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus

Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie (Brie Larson)

How to watch Love & Death

Love & Death streams on Max in the US, streams on ITVX in the UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie (Elizabeth Olsen)

How to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel streams exclusively on Prime Video

Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy (Rachel Brosnahan)

How to watch The Morning Show

The Morning Show streams exclusively on Apple TV Plus

Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Drama, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on TV (Billy Crudup)

How to watch Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building streams exclusively on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by Female Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy (Selena Gomez), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy (Steve Martin), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy (Martin Short), Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on TV (Meryl Streep)

How to watch Poker Face

Poker Face streams exclusively on Peacock in the US; stream on Sky Go and NOW TV in the UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy (Natasha Lyonne)

How to watch Shrinking

Shrinking streams exclusively on Apple TV Plus

Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy (Jason Segel)

How to watch Slow Horses

Slow Horses streams exclusively on Apple TV Plus

Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Drama (Gary Oldman)

How to watch Succession

Succession streams exclusively on Max in the US; streams on Sky Go and NOW TV in the UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Drama, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series Drama (Sarah Snook), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Drama (Brian Cox), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Drama (Kieran Culkin), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Drama (Jeremy Strong), Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on TV (J Smith-Cameron), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on TV (Matthew Macfayden), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on TV (Alexander Skarsgard)

How to watch Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso streams exclusively on Apple TV Plus

Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy (Jason Sudeikis), Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on TV (Hannah Waddingham)

How to watch White House Plumbers

White House Plumbers streams exclusively on Max in the US; streaming on Sky GO and NOW TV in the UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie (Woody Harrelson)

How to watch Yellowjackets

Yellowjackets is available to stream on Paramount Plus in the US and UK

Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on TV (Christina Ricci)

How to watch Golden Globe nominated stand-up specials

Amy Schumcer: Emergency Contact and Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer are available to stream right now on Netflix; Trevor Noah: Where Was I? premieres on December 19 on Netflix and Ricky Gervais: Armageddon premieres on Netflix on December 25

Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love is streaming exclusively on Max in the US and NOW TV in the UK

The 2024 Golden Globes take place on Sunday, January 7, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS.