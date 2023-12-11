How to watch all the Golden Globe nominated movies and TV shows
Catch up with the movies and TV shows the Golden Globes have recognized in 2024.
On Monday, December 11, the full list of nominees for the Golden Globes 2024, the 81st year of the awards ceremony, were announced. Among the nominees are many of the biggest movie and TV shows of the year, but if you haven't seen them yet, now is the perfect time to try and watch all of the Golden Globe nominated movies and TV shows as you try and catch up on the biggest titles from 2023 (and maybe need something to watch with your family over the holidays).
The Globes recognize what members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association determine are the best movies and TV shows from the calendar year of 2023. The awards categories are usually broken between dramas and comedy/musicals, so in fairness there are a lot of movies and TV shows that were included as part of this year's slate of nominees, ranging from the start of the year like The Last of Us and to some that haven't even been made widely available yet, like Maestro.
Read on below to find out when, where and how you can watch all of the Golden Globe nominated movies and TV shows from this year. You have just about a month to try and play catchup on before the awards are handed out, as the Golden Globes are going to take place on Sunday, January 7.
How to watch Golden Globe nominated movies
How to watch Air
- Watch Air exclusively on Prime Video
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy (Matt Damon)
How to watch All of Us Strangers
- All of Us Strangers releases exclusively in US movie theaters on December 22; it releases in the UK on January 26
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Andrew Scott)
How to watch American Fiction
- American Fiction releases exclusively in US movie theaters on December 15; releases on February 2 in the UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical (Jeffrey Wright)
How to watch Anatomy of a Fall
- Anatomy of a Fall is playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US and UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Motion Picture Non-English Language, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Sandra Hüller), Best Screenplay
How to watch Barbie
- Barbie is available via digital on-demand in the US and UK, it premieres on Max on December 15
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy (Margot Robbie), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Ryan Gosling), Best Director (Greta Gerwig), Best Screenplay, Best Original Song ("Dance the Night," "I'm Just Ken," "What Was I Made For?"), Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
How to watch Beau Is Afraid
- Beau Is Afraid is available via digital on-demand in the US and UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy (Joaquin Phoenix)
How to watch The Boy and the Heron
- The Boy and the Heron is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US; releases in movie theaters in the UK on December 26
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Animated, Best Original Score
How to watch The Color Purple
- The Color Purple releases exclusively in movie theaters on December 25 in the US; it premieres January 26 in the UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy (Fantasia Barrino), Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Danielle Brooks)
How to watch Dream Scenario
- Dream Scenario is playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US and UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy (Nicolas Cage)
How to watch Elemental
- Elemental is streaming on Disney Plus or available via digital on-demand
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Animated
Fallen Leaves
- Fallen Leaves is playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Non-English Language
How to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is streaming on Disney Plus and available via digital on-demand
- Golden Globe nominations: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
How to watch The Holdovers
- The Holdovers is playing in US movie theaters and available via digital on-demand; releases exclusively in UK movie theaters on January 19
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy (Paul Giamatti), Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture (Da'Vine Joy Randolph)
How to watch Io Capitano
- Io Capitano is playing exclusively in movie theaters
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Non-English Language
How to watch John Wick: Chapter 4
- John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently available to Starz subscribers and via digital on-demand in the US; it is streaming on Prime Video in the UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
How to watch Killers of the Flower Moon
- Killers of the Flower Moon is playing in movie theaters and available via digital on-demand in the US and UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Lily Gladstone), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Robert De Niro), Best Director (Martin Scorsese), Best Screenplay, Best Original Score
How to watch Maestro
- Maestro is playing exclusively in movie theaters, premieres on Netflix on December 20
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Carey Mulligan), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Bradley Cooper), Best Director (Bradley Cooper)
How to watch May December
- May December is now streaming on Netflix
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy (Natalie Portman), Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Julianne Moore), Best Performance by Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Charles Melton)
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is available to watch via digital on-demand in the US and UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
How to watch No Hard Feelings
- No Hard Feelings is streaming on Netflix and available via digital on-demand in the US; available via digital on-demand in the UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy (Jennifer Lawrence)
Nyad
- Nyad is streaming on Netflix
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Annette Bening), Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Jodie Foster)
How to watch Oppenheimer
- Oppenheimer is available via digital on-demand in the US and UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Cillian Murphy), Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Emily Blunt), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Screenplay, Best Original Score, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
How to watch Past Lives
- Past Lives is available via digital on-demand in the US and UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Motion Picture Non-English Language, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Greta Lee), Best Director (Celine Song), Best Screenplay
How to watch Poor Things
- Poor Things is playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US; releases in movie theaters on January 12 in the UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy (Emma Stone),
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Willem Dafoe), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Mark Ruffalo), Best Director (Yorgos Lanthimos), Best Screenplay, Best Original Score
How to watch Priscilla
- Priscilla is currently playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US, it arrives on digital on-demand December 15 in the US; it premieres exclusively in movie theaters on January 5 in the UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Cailee Spaeny)
How to watch Rustin'
- Rustin' is streaming on Netflix
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Colman Domingo), Best Original Song ("Road to Freedom")
How to watch Saltburn
- Saltburn is currently playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US and UK, it will be streaming on Prime Video starting December 22
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Barry Keoghan), Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Rosamund Pike)
How to watch She Came to Me
- She Came to Me is available via digital on-demand in the US, streaming on Sky Go and NOW Cinema in UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Original Song ("Addicted to Romance")
How to watch Society of the Snow
- Society of the Snow is playing in select movie theaters in the US; the movie debuts on Netflix on January 4
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Non-English Language
How to watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is streaming on Netflix and available via digital on-demand in the US; just on digital on-demand in the UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Animated, Best Original Score, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
How to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie is streaming on Netflix and via digital on-demand in the US; just digital on-demand in the UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Animated, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
How to watch Suzume
- Suzume is available with a Crunchyroll subscription in the US and UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Animated
How to watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
- Taylor Swift: The Era Tours arrives on digital on-demand on December 13 in the US and UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
How to watch Wish
- Wish is currently playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US and UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Animated
How to watch Wonka
- Wonka is currently exclusively playing in movie theaters in the UK, releases in US movie theaters on December 15
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy (Timothee Chalamet)
How to watch The Zone of Interest
- The Zone of Interest premieres exclusively in US movie theaters on December 15 and UK movie theaters on February 2
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Motion Picture Non-English Language, Best Original Score
How to watch Golden Globe nominated TV shows
How to watch 1923
- 1923 is streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus
- Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Drama, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series Drama (Helen Mirren)
How to watch Abbott Elementary
- Abbott Elementary is available to stream on Hulu and Max in the US; stream on Disney Plus in the UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy (Quinta Brunson)
How to watch All the Light We Cannot See
- All the Light We Cannot See is streaming exclusively on Netflix
- Golden Globe nomination: Best TV Series Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
How to watch Barry
- Barry streams on Max in the US, is available via digital on-demand in the UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy (Bill Hader)
How to watch The Bear
- The Bear streams exclusively on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy (Ayo Edebiri), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy (Jeremy Allen White), Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on TV (Abby Elliott), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on TV (Ebon Moss-Bachrach)
How to watch Beef
- Beef is streaming exclusively on Netflix
- Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie (Ali Wong), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie (Steven Yeun)
How to watch The Crown
- The Crown is streaming exclusively on Netflix
- Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Drama, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series Drama (Imelda Staunton), Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on TV (Elizabeth Debicki), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Drama (Dominic West)
How to watch The Curse
- The Curse is airing on Showtime on TV in the US and streaming on Paramount Plus in the US (Paramount Plus with Showtime) and UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series (Drama)
How to Daisy Jones & the Six
- Daisy Jones & the Six is streaming exclusively on Prime Video
- Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie (Riley Keough), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie (Sam Claflin)
How to watch Dead Ringers
- Dead Ringers is streaming exclusively on Prime Video
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie (Rachel Weisz)
The Diplomat
- The Diplomat is streaming exclusively on Netflix
- Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Drama, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series Drama (Keri Russell),
How to watch Fargo
- Fargo season 5 is currently airing on FX on TV and streaming on Hulu in the US; streaming on Prime Video in the UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie, Best Performance by a Female Actor in Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie (Juno Temple), Best Performance by a Male Actor in Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie (Jon Hamm)
How to watch Fellow Travelers
- Fellow Travelers is streaming on Paramount Plus in the US and UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie, Best Performance by a Male Actor in TV Series Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie (Matt Bomer)
How to watch The Great
- The Great streams exclusively on Hulu in the US; streams on Starz and Lionsgate Plus in the UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy (Elle Fanning)
How to watch Jury Duty
- Jury Duty streams for free on Amazon Freevee in the US and UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on a TV Series (James Marsden)
How to watch The Last of Us
- The Last of Us is available to stream on Max in the US, streaming on Sky Go and NOW TV in the UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Drama, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series Drama (Bella Ramsey), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Drama (Pedro Pascal)
How to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Lawmen: Bass Reeves is streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie (David Oyelowo)
How to watch Lessons in Chemistry
- Lessons in Chemistry is streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus
- Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie (Brie Larson)
How to watch Love & Death
- Love & Death streams on Max in the US, streams on ITVX in the UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie (Elizabeth Olsen)
How to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel streams exclusively on Prime Video
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy (Rachel Brosnahan)
How to watch The Morning Show
- The Morning Show streams exclusively on Apple TV Plus
- Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Drama, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on TV (Billy Crudup)
How to watch Only Murders in the Building
- Only Murders in the Building streams exclusively on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by Female Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy (Selena Gomez), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy (Steve Martin), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy (Martin Short), Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on TV (Meryl Streep)
How to watch Poker Face
- Poker Face streams exclusively on Peacock in the US; stream on Sky Go and NOW TV in the UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy (Natasha Lyonne)
How to watch Shrinking
- Shrinking streams exclusively on Apple TV Plus
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy (Jason Segel)
How to watch Slow Horses
- Slow Horses streams exclusively on Apple TV Plus
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Drama (Gary Oldman)
How to watch Succession
- Succession streams exclusively on Max in the US; streams on Sky Go and NOW TV in the UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Drama, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series Drama (Sarah Snook), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Drama (Brian Cox), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Drama (Kieran Culkin), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Drama (Jeremy Strong), Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on TV (J Smith-Cameron), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on TV (Matthew Macfayden), Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on TV (Alexander Skarsgard)
How to watch Ted Lasso
- Ted Lasso streams exclusively on Apple TV Plus
- Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy (Jason Sudeikis), Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on TV (Hannah Waddingham)
How to watch White House Plumbers
- White House Plumbers streams exclusively on Max in the US; streaming on Sky GO and NOW TV in the UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie (Woody Harrelson)
How to watch Yellowjackets
- Yellowjackets is available to stream on Paramount Plus in the US and UK
- Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on TV (Christina Ricci)
How to watch Golden Globe nominated stand-up specials
- Amy Schumcer: Emergency Contact and Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer are available to stream right now on Netflix; Trevor Noah: Where Was I? premieres on December 19 on Netflix and Ricky Gervais: Armageddon premieres on Netflix on December 25
- Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love is streaming exclusively on Max in the US and NOW TV in the UK
The 2024 Golden Globes take place on Sunday, January 7, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS.
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.