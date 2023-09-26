Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie — release date and everything we know about the Taylor Swift concert movie

Taylor Swift has already been selling out arenas with her Eras Tour, but now she's going to be selling out movie theaters as well, as a brand new concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, is coming out and looks to be one of the biggest movies of the rest of 2023.

With tickets to the Eras Tour not easy to come by, it should be of little surprise that shortly after Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie was announced, fans started buying tickets to get to experience the concert in some way.

So, to help prep you for the experience, here is everything you need to know about the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is going to premiere exclusively in movie theaters on Friday, October 13. The movie had previously only been announced for the US, Canada and Mexico, but on September 26 it was shared that more than 100 countries worldwide, including the UK, are also going to be able to see the concert film on October 13. Additional countries are going to get the movie on November 3.

The European addition was a bit of a surprise considering Swift doesn't begin her European leg of the tour until 2024. So international fans can catch the concert early on the big screen.

It's also worth mentioning that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is additionally going to play on the biggest screens, as IMAX showings are planned at various locations where available. To find out more and when and where you can watch the concert film, visit the movie's website.

Taylor Swift is going to be the only new movie premiering the weekend of October 13 in the US, as other movies that were scheduled to premiere that week, like The Exorcist: Believer, shifted their dates to avoid competing against Swift.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour trailer

Watch the trailer for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour directly below, featuring quotes from critics that praise the concert as "the most impressive stadium tour ever conceived."

When was the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie filmed?

Reports indicate that the concert movie was filmed over Swift's three nights performing at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles between August 3-5.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour songs

The concept of the Eras Tour is that it sees Swift performing songs from her entire career to date in one concert. While some of her songs change depending on the night, these are the songs that are most likely going to be featured in the concert film:

"Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince"

"Cruel Summer"

"The Man"

"You Need to Calm Down"

"Lover"

"The Archer"

"Fearless"

"You Belong With Me"

"Love Story"

"'Tis the Damn Season"

"Willow"

"Marjorie"

"Champagne Problems"

"Tolerate It"

"Ready for It?"

"Delicate"

"Don’t Blame Me"

"Look What You Made Me Do"

"Enchanted"

"Long Live"

"22"

"We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"

"I Knew You Were Trouble"

"All Too Well"

"Invisible String"

"Betty"

"The Last Great American Dynasty"

"August"

"Illicit Affairs"

"My Tears Ricochet"

"Cardigan"

"Style"

"Blank Space"

"Shake It Off"

"Wildest Dreams"

"Bad Blood"

"Lavender Haze"

"Anti-Hero"

"Midnight Rain"

"Vigilante Shit"

"Bejeweled"

"Mastermind"

"Karma"

Swift's tour performances also usually include a surprise song, so it's possible the movie will as well. Billboard listed the surprise songs that Swift performed during her LA concerts, which included "I Can See You," "Maroon," "Our Song," "You Are in Love," "Death by a Thousand Cuts" and "You're on Your Own, Kid." They also note that this was her second time performing "Our Song" as a surprise after she promised she would not repeat any surprise songs not from her Midnight album. Take that as you will.

How long is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour?

It's been a well-reported fact that Swift's Era Tours shows pretty much consistently exceed three hours. So how long will the concert film version of her show be?

While it doesn't quite hit the three-hour mark, it comes in at a still epic two hours and 45 minutes. It's possible that means some of the songs listed above may be cut. However, the time difference could be from editing down Swift's costume changes throughout the shows.

This may be a rare instance where movie fans won't be complaining about movie's getting longer, perhaps even wanting more from the concert film.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour director

Sam Wrench is the director of the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie. He is very familiar with directing concert films, with his past credits including: