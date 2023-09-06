15 must-see movies for the rest of 2023 picked by our expert

2023 has already delivered a number of memorable movies to audiences — from the January surprise of M3GAN to the summer blockbuster explosion that was Barbie and Oppenheimer, aka Barbenheimer. But the hits are set to keep on coming, as the remaining 2023 movie schedule is filled with a number of exciting movies from favorite directors, actors and franchises.

With four months of movies set to round out the year, I'm here to offer you a preview of the films that I am most looking forward to.

While we've unfortunately lost a few movies previously expected to be released in 2023 (i.e., Dune: Part Two, Challengers) as a result of the ongoing Hollywood strikes, there is more than enough to keep us entertained. I've kept my picks to feature-length movies (as much as I'm looking forward to Wes Anderson's short The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar) and movies that have current release dates.

No point in wasting any more time, here are the 2023 movies that I am most excited about (in order of release date)...

El Conde

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Pablo Larraín isn't an immediately recognized director for many, though he caused quite the stir with his last two movies, biopics of two of the defining women of the 20th century, Jackie Onassis (Jackie) and Princess Diana (Spencer). With Spencer in particular, Larraín turned the story of Princess Diana into a near-horror movie. He follows that up with El Conde, a monster movie satire about a frequent target of his work, Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, reimagining him as a vampire. Larraín's unique insights and twists on historical figures have worked before and I expect that to be the case again here.

Playing in select US and UK movie theaters September 8; streaming on Netflix September 15.

Flora and Son

Eve Hewson and Orén Kinlan in Flora and Son (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Though I have almost no musical talent to speak of, I love John Carney's movies about the power of music and how it impacts individuals and relationships (see Once, Begin Again and Sing Street). So I'm all in on his latest effort, Flora and Son, which sees a single mother try to find a hobby for her son. When her attempts to have him pick up the guitar don't work, Flora soon finds it is something she enjoys. Early buzz has praised Eve Hewson's performance, and along with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jack Reynor and newcomer Orén Kinlan, it seems like another heart-warming story from Carney.

In select US movies theaters September 22; streaming worldwide on Apple TV Plus September 29.

The Creator

John David Washington in The Creator (Image credit: 20th Century Studio)

Well would you look at this, a big budget, original sci-fi movie idea. I'm only being half cute with this, as that is a rare thing from Hollywood these days amid the output of sequels and IP-based movies. But there's a lot to like about the potential for The Creator. The movie takes place in a future where humans and AI are at war. A soldier (John David Washington) is tasked with destroying a dangerous new weapon for the AI, which just so happens to be a powerful robotic child. The movie is directed by and co-written by Gareth Edwards (alongside Chris Weitz), who was responsible for the best Star Wars movie this century, Rogue One.

Exclusively in movie theaters worldwide September 29.

Foe

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal in Foe (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Foe is the less action-driven kind of sci-fi, if you prefer. Based on Iain Reid's book, Garth Davis (the director of 2016's Lion) teams with Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal for this tale of a married couple that must make a decision when a stranger arrives with an opportunity for a mission to space for one of them. Whoever stays would be kept company by an android version of the other. Ronan and Mescal are two of the best young actors around, so getting to see them act opposite each other should be worth the price of admission alone.

Exclusively in US movie theaters October 6; October 20 in the UK.

Anatomy of a Fall

Samuel Theis, Sandra Hüller and Milo Machado Graner in Anatomy of a Fall (Image credit: Neon)

The latest crime drama that could have everyone talking this year is Anatomy of a Fall. Though the movie hails from France, a good portion of it looks to be in English, which should put those who aren't crazy about subtitles a bit at ease. But then when you look at the mystery at the center of the movie — a wife being the prime suspect in her husband's death after a fall, with their blind son the only witness — it should prove to be a riveting watch no matter what language it is in. Add to the fact that Justine Triet's movie won the Palme d'Or (the Cannes Film Festival's top prize) and this could be one of the most interesting movies coming out this fall.

In limited US movie theaters October 13, then expanding; in UK movies theaters November 10.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Lily Gladstone Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon (Image credit: Courtesy of Apple TV Plus)

A Martin Scorsese movie is always an event, but add in the fact that Killers of the Flower Moon stars his two most famous collaborators — Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro — and it's impossible to deny the excitement for this movie. It's going to be an epic story too, based on the series of murders in the early 20th century of members of the Osage tribe and the investigation into finding out who is behind them. DiCaprio and De Niro are the headliners, but Lily Gladstone may prove to be the movie's breakout, as Oscar buzz already surrounds her performance.

Exclusively in movie theaters worldwide October 20; streaming release on Apple TV plus to be announced.

The Killer

Michael Fassbender in The Killer (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

David Fincher has been known to take his time between movies, but it's actually been longer since we've seen Michael Fassbender on screen (2019) than Fincher (2020). But they're making it nice and convenient for us and working with each other on the action thriller The Killer. The duo could be a lethal combination, as Fassbender stars as an assassin who is forced on the run after a near-miss. It should be as sleek and as impeccably made as you could want with Fincher behind the camera.

In select movie theaters on October 27; streaming on Netflix November 10.

Rustin

Colman Domingo (center) in Rustin (Image credit: Netflix)

George C. Wolfe nearly directed the late Chadwick Boseman to a Best Actor Oscar for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and buzz is now building that he may do the same (perhaps a step further) for Colman Domingo in Rustin. Domingo, who plays gay Civil Rights activist Bayard Rustin as he organizes the historical 1963 March on Washington, was one of the revelations of the fall festival after being one of the best character actors around in recent years, so it'll be fun to see him in this role. Add in the fact the movie helps mark the March's 50th anniversary and it is destined Rustin is going to have a moment this year.

In select movie theaters on November 3; streaming on Netflix November 17.

The Holdovers

Dominic Sessa, Paul Giamatti and Da'Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers (Image credit: Focus Features)

Paul Giammati and Alexander Payne reunite almost 20 years after the duo proved to be a magnificent pairing in Sideways. While it's surprising the two have not worked together since, The Holdovers seems like the perfect vehicle for them to remedy that — a dramedy where Giammati plays a curmudgeon teacher at the boarding school tasked with looking over the students that didn't go home for Christmas. With reportedly strong supporting turns from Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers could win over a lot of audiences this year.

In limited US movie theaters on October 27, then expanding; releasing in the UK January 19, 2024.

Next Goal Wins

Michael Fassbender in Next Goal Wins (Image credit: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Searchlight Pictures)

After a four year wait between movies, Michael Fassbender fans are only going to have to wait a couple of weeks between his next two, as the Oscar-nominated actor is teaming up with Taika Waititi for the sports comedy Next Goal Wins. The movie is based on the true story of the American Samoa soccer team that infamously lost a match 31-0, with Fassbender playing the coach who helps to get them on the path to better results. If Waititi was ever going to do a sports movie, this seems like the perfect subject matter for him to take on.

Exclusively in US and UK movie theaters on November 17.

Saltburn

Barry Keoghan and Archie Madekwe in Saltburn (Image credit: Courtesy of MGM and Amazon Studios)

Promising Young Woman was one of the best directing debuts that I can remember in some time, so whatever Emerald Fennell did next was going to have my attention. The fact that her next project, Saltburn, just happens to be a dark comedy that is being described as a modern-day Talented Mr. Ripley and includes a cast of Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Richard E. Grant and Rosamund Pike just makes it that much easier to be excited. Early buzz has this being another wild ride from Fennell, which we are more than ready to strap in for.

Exclusively in UK cinemas on November 17; in select US movie theaters on November 24, then expanding.

Maestro

Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper in Maestro (Image credit: Jason McDonald/Netflix)

Bradley Cooper took the world by storm with his directorial debut, the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born, now it's time for his follow-up, Maestro, which focuses on one of the greatest conductors of all time, Leonard Bernstein. Specifically, the movie is going to follow the complex relationship between Bernstein (played by Cooper) and his wife Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan). The opportunity to see two first-rate actors star opposite each other, the growth of Cooper as a filmmaker and a look into the mythos of Leonard Bernstein make Maestro too good to pass up this fall.

In select US movie theaters on November 22; streaming on Netflix December 20.

The Bikeriders

Austin Butler in The Bikeriders (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Jeff Nichols is a criminally underrated director. In my opinion, he has yet to make a bad movie. In fairness, he's only made five — Shotgun Stories, Take Shelter, Mud, Midnight Special and Loving — but they are all brilliant and wholly authentic in a way that few filmmakers can be. So it's exciting to know we are getting another addition to his filmography with The Bikeriders. Based on a book of photography and interviews, The Bikeriders depicts the rise of a Midwestern motorcycle club in the 1960s, with a cast that includes Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy and more. Hopefully it'll make Nichols more of a household name.

Exclusively in US movie theaters on December 1; a UK release date has not been announced.

Poor Things

Emma Stone in Poor Things (Image credit: Atsushi Nishijima/Searchlight Pictures)

Yorgos Lanthimos is weird, but wonderfully so. Many audiences got a taste of that with his movie The Favourite, but with his new movie Poor Things, they are going to soon find out what those of us who have long been fans of his movies (Dogtooth, The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer) already know. Emma Stone reunites with Lanthimos in this movie, where she plays Bella, a woman brought back to life who goes on a journey of self discovery. It's Frankenstein from one of the most original minds out there, with a stellar supporting cast (Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef) in there as an extra bonus.

Exclusively in US movie theaters December 8; releasing in the UK January 12, 2024.

The Zone of Interest

Sandra Hüller in The Zone of Interest (Image credit: Courtesy of A24)

The Zone of Interest is not going to be for everyone. The movie is a World War II drama about the commandant of Auschwitz, who attempts to build the home of his dream just outside of the gates of the concentration camp. It is going to be a tough watch, there is no doubt about that, but the fact that it is the first movie from Jonathan Glazer since his mesmerizing movie Under the Skin fascinates me to see what he is going to do with such a story.

In select US movie theaters December 8; a UK release date has not been announced.