Foe: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the sci-fi movie.

What do you get when you pair two of the most acclaimed young actors in Hollywood? In this case, Foe, a sci-fi movie starring Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan that could be one of the more intriguing new movies coming out in fall 2023.

The two Irish actors, both of whom are Oscar nominees, have paired up with director Garth Davis for an adaptation of one of Iain Reid's novels, who in addition to Foe wrote the novel I'm Thinking of Ending Things that was turned into a 2020 movie.

We've got everything you need to know about Foe right here, from when it is set to premiere and the first look trailer. Just read on.

Foe has been slated for an exclusive release in movie theaters starting on October 6 in the US. According to IMDb, it’ll premiere two weeks later on October 20 for UK audiences.

Foe joins a busy slate of movies releasing on October 6, as that date also has the John Cena, Alison Brie action-comedy Freelance, the Daisy Ridley thriller The Marsh King's Daughter and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

Foe plot

Reid's novel was originally published in 2018. For the adaptation, Reid is credited alongside director Garth Davis. Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"Academy Award nominees Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in Foe, a haunting exploration of marriage and identity set in an uncertain world. Hen and Junior farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior's family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger shows up at their door with a startling proposal. Based on best-selling author Iain Reid's novel, directed by Garth Davis and co-written by Davis and Reid, Foe's mesmerizing imagery and persistent questions about the nature of humanity (and artificial humanity) bring the not-too-distant future to luminous life."

Foe cast

Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan are two of the most acclaimed young actors working today, with Foe marking the first time the pair are starring alongside each other, with Mescal playing Junior and Ronan playing Hen.

Mescal broke out with Emmy-nominated performance in the hit limited series Normal People and has since gone on to star in The Deceived, The Lost Daughter, God's Creatures, Carmen and Aftersun, the latter of which earned him his first Oscar nomination. He has a lot of upcoming projects as well, particularly a starring role in Gladiator 2.

Ronan, meanwhile, has been a star since she earned her first Oscar nomination when she was 13 for her role in Atonement. She's earned three additional nominations over her career thus far for Brooklyn, Lady Bird and Little Women, with some of her other credits including The Lovely Bones, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Mary Queen of Scots and See How They Run.

Rounding out the main cast of Foe is Aaron Pierre, playing the role of Terrance. Pierre's biggest credit to date was playing Caesar in the acclaimed limited series The Underground Railroad, but he has also been seen in The A Word, Britannia, Krypton and Old.

Foe trailer

Check out the trailer for Foe below. It certainly is a treat to see Mescal and Ronan opposite each other.

Foe director

Garth Davis is the director of Foe. While this is only his third narrative feature movie, Davis earned a solid reputation with his previous two films, Lion and Mary Magdalene. Particularly with Lion, which earned six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

Davis also has some notable credits on the TV side, including directing multiple episodes of the series Love My Way and Top of the Lake. He was nominated for an Emmy for his work on Top of the Lake.