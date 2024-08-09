Unstoppable: cast, plot and everything we know about the true sports story

We're constantly reminded that truth can be stranger than fiction. That'll happen again when the story of collegiate wrestler Anthony Robles is told in the 2024 new movie Unstoppable.

Robles made headlines during his college career as he overcame the odds to compete against the best of the best wrestlers in the country despite a seemingly impossible disadvantage: he was born with only one leg. The movie is going to dive deeper into Robles' perseverance to achieve his goal and those that supported him along the way.

You can find out more about the movie, from when it is coming out to who is starring in it, directly below.

While an exact date has not been set, Unstoppable is going to be released in select US and UK movie theaters in December 2024.

Seeing as Unstoppable is an Amazon MGM Studios production, it could be a movie that arrives sooner onto streaming, specifically Prime Video, but we don't have any hint as to that potential timeline right now.

But before all of that, Unstoppable is going to screen as part of the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Unstoppable cast

Rising star Jharrel Jerome is set to play Anthony Robles in the movie. Jerome has had an incredible start to his career: he is an Emmy winner for his performance in When They See Us, he played a key role in the Best Picture winner Moonlight and starred in the Prime Video series I'm a Virgo. Unstoppable is going to be one of his first leading roles on the big screen.

When it comes to the actual wrestling though, the real-life Anthony Robles helped perform the wrestling stunts in the movie.

A strong ensemble of established talent is joining Jerome in the Unstoppable cast. That includes Bobby Cannavale (Ezra), Michael Peña (Jack Ryan season 4), Don Cheadle (Black Monday) and Jennifer Lopez (Atlas).

Image 1 of 5 Jharrel Jerome in Unstoppable (Image credit: ANA CARBALLOSA/Amazon MGM Studios) Jharrel Jerome and Jennifer Lopez in Unstoppable (Image credit: ANA CARBALLOSA/Amazon MGM Studios) Jharrel Jerome and Bobby Cannavale in Unstoppable (Image credit: ANA CARBALLOSA/Amazon MGM Studios) Don Cheadle in Unstoppable (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios) Jharrel Jerome in Unstoppable (Image credit: ANA CARBALLOSA/Amazon MGM Studios)

Unstoppable plot

Unstoppable the movie is based on the book that Robles co-wrote with Austin Murphy about his life. The adaptation was written by Eric Champnella, Alex Harris and John Hindman. Here is the official synopsis:

"Anthony Robles, despite being born without a right leg, rises to become a NCAA Division 1 Champion wrestler ultimately winning a national championship against the school that rejected him, national powerhouse Iowa."

Unstoppable trailer

There is no trailer for Unstoppable at this time. When one becomes available we'll add it here.

Unstoppable director

Behind the camera for Unstoppable is William Goldenberg. This is his first time directing a feature movie, but he is a well-established editor in Hollywood, including earning Oscar nominations for his editing on The Insider, Seabiscuit, Zero Dark Thirty and The Imitation Game, and earning an Oscar win for Argo.