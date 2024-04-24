Atlas: release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything we know
Atlas stars Jennifer Lopez as a data analyst who must face her fears to save mankind during an intergalactic mission.
Atlas is a new action movie landing on Netflix which stars Jennifer Lopez as a data analyst who becomes stranded on a distant planet in order to protect life on Earth.
After making her return to the action genre in Netflix's summer blockbuster The Mother, the superstar singer reaches new heights in Atlas when her character is launched into orbit to defeat a rogue robot warrior who she shares a mysterious past with.
But when her mission plunges into chaos, Atlas is forced to confront her fear of AI by joining forces with it so she can save humanity.
Here's everything we know about Atlas...
Atlas release date
Atlas will be released worldwide on Netflix on Friday, May 24.
Atlas plot
Atlas follows Atlas Shepherd, a brilliant but antisocial data analyst who doesn't trust artificial intelligence. However, when she joins a mission to capture a renegade robot, the only way to save the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.
“I loved that this is a big sci-fi action movie, but at its core, it’s a story of friendship — and a love story, in a way,” she told Netflix Tudum. “I always see everything as a love story, but this is a different kind of love between two beings who connect in disastrous circumstances, and teach each other how to be more human.”
Atlas cast
Singing sensation Jennifer Lopez plays the titular character Atlas Shepherd. She is best known for her romantic comedy roles in movies such as Marry Me, The Wedding Planner and Maid in Manhattan. But she is no stranger in throwing herself into the action in her recent Netflix movie The Mother as well as the likes of Anaconda, Out of Sight, Enough, Parker and Shotgun Wedding.
Simu Liu (Barbie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kim's Convenience) stars as Harlan, the AI terrorist Atlas must defeat, who is also her brother.
Also in the cast are: Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction, Black Panther, This Is Us) as Colonel Banks, the commanding officer of the mission to GR39, Gregory James Cohan (American Horror Stories, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Blue Bloods) as Atlas' AI companion Smith and Lana Parrilla (The Lincoln Lawyer, Spin City, Once Upon a Time) as Val Shepherd, Atlas’ mother and Harlan’s creator.
Other members include Abraham Popoola (The Great, Cruella, Morbius) plays Casca VIX, one of Harlan’s most formidable AI soldiers and Mark Strong (The Imitation Game, The Kingsman trilogy, Sherlock Holmes) as General Boothe, the ICN officer who brings the Harlan mission to Atlas.
Is there a trailer for Atlas?
Yes, you can watch the action-packed trailer below...
