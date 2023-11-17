Not Dead Yet season 2: release date and everything we know about the comedy series

After the ghostly comedy won over audiences during its season 1 run, Not Dead Yet season 2 again sees Nell Serrano (Gina Rodriguez) using her newly acquired ability to see and talk to ghosts to write the very best obituaries.

Her ability to write is one area in her life that is going well. She's not having the best fortune when it comes to romance and she still technically works for a boss that doesn't care for her that much. So what happens in the new episodes?

Here's everything we know about Not Dead Yet season 2.

Now that both the writers' and actors' strikes are officially over, new episodes of the series are on the way. Not Dead Yet season 2 premieres on Wednesday, February 7, at 8:30 pm ET/PT. The series premiere follows a new episode of The Conners season 6 and airs before a new episode of Abbott Elementary season 3.

Not Dead Yet season 2 plot

Details about the new season have not yet been revealed. However, here is a synopsis of the overall series:

"Not Dead Yet follows Nell Serrano (Rodriguez), a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind five years ago. When she lands the only job she can find — writing obituaries — Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source. The series is adapted from the book Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up by Alexandra Potter."

Not Dead Yet season 2 cast

Gina Rodriguez in Not Dead Yet (Image credit: ABC/Scott Everett White)

Reprising her role as Nell is Gina Rodriguez. The actress has become quite the force in Hollywood, winning a Golden Globe for her role as Jane in Jane the Virgin. She's also starred in Parachute, Awake, I Want You Back, Someone Great and more. She recently appeared in Spy Kids: Armageddon.

With no major casting news to report, we expect the rest of the Not Dead Yet season 1 regulars to return for season 2. This includes:

Hannah Simone

Lauren Ash (Superstore)

Rick Glassman (Old Dads)

Josh Banday ( Pam & Tommy )

) Angela Gibbs (On My Block)

Note Dead Yet season 2 trailer

It's a bit too early for a trailer. However, once one becomes available, we'll place it here.

How to watch Not Dead Yet

New episodes of Not Dead Yet air on ABC. For those that no longer utilize traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Episodes of the show also become available on Hulu to stream the day after they air.

Season 2 episodes of the series are expected to join season 1 episodes on Disney Plus in the UK.