Spy Kids: Armageddon — release date, cast and everything we know about the franchise reboot

All the way back in 2001, Robert Rodriguez directed the original Spy Kids, which became a beloved series that has spawned four movies and a TV series. Now it is time for a new generation to get a Spy Kids movie of their very own (and possible franchise?), as Netflix has Spy Kids: Armageddon as part of its 2023 slate of new titles.

Rodriguez has made this latest Spy Kids adventure all about family not just on the screen but also behind the camera. Rodriguez co-wrote the screenplay with his son Racer Max Rodriquez, while his other son Rebel Rodriguez composed the music score.

We’ve got everything else you need to know about Spy Kids: Armageddon right here.

Netflix has announced that Spy Kids: Armageddon premieres on the streaming service on Friday, September 22.

Spy Kids: Armageddon plot

We are going to meet a brand new spy family with Spy Kids: Armageddon, the Tango-Torrez family. Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"When the children of the world's greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world."

Spy Kids: Armageddon cast

Gina Rodriguez, Everly Carganilla, Connor Esterson and Zachary Levi in Spy Kids: Armageddon (Image credit: Robert Rodriguez/Netflix)

Taking on the role of the young spies Tony and Patty are Connor Esterson and Everly Carganilla. Both are still relative newcomers to Hollywood, though not without experience; Esterson's most notably in an episode the TV series Chad, while Carganilla has previously appeared in The Afterparty, The Chair, Yes Day and and episode of Jane the Virgin.

That last one actually gives Carganliia a connection her on-screen mom, Nora, played by Gina Rodriguez, who of course starred in Jane the Virgin. Rodriguez has also starred in Annihilation, Kajillionaire, I Want You Back and Not Dead Yet.

Zachary Levi plays their other parent, Terrence. Levi most recently starred in the superhero movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods, while some of his other credits include American Underdog, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tangled and Chuck.

The villain of the movie, Rey "The King" Kingston, is being played by Billy Magnussen, who viewers will know from Made for Love, No Time to Die, Game Night and Into the Woods.

Spy Kids: Armageddon trailer

Netflix announced Spy Kids: Armageddon's release date with a teaser trailer that introduces us to the new spy family and some of the fun tech that they will use to save the world. Watch the trailer directly below:

Robert Rodriguez movies

Robert Rodriguez has had quite the varied career as a filmmaker, making family-friendly movies like Spy Kids and Sharkboy and Lavagirl, as well as very much not-family-friendly movies like From Dusk Till Dawn. Here is a look at his full slate of feature-length movies Rodriguez has directed:

El Mariachi (1992)

Desperado (1995)

Four Rooms (1995)

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

The Faculty (1998)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003)

Sin City (2005)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D (2005)

Planet Terror (2007)

Shorts (2009)

Machete (2010)

Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World (2011)

Machete Kills (2013)

Sin City: A Dam to Kill For (2014)

Red 11 (2018)

Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

We Can Be Heroes (2020)

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles (2021)

Hypnotic (2023)

How to watch Spy Kids: Armageddon

If you want to watch Spy Kids: Armageddon when it comes out, you need to have a Netflix subscription to do so (which will also give you access to all the best TV shows on Netflix). The good news is that Netflix is available just about everywhere and there are multiple plans to pick from, so you can pick the best one for you.