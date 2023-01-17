Not Dead Yet: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Gina Rodriguez-led comedy

It wasn’t so long ago that Gina Rodriguez was the talk of Tinseltown for her breakout role as Jane Villanueva in Jane the Virgin. Now she is returning to primetime to spearhead the comedy series Not Dead Yet.

The new sitcom follows the story of Nell Serrano (Gina Rodriguez), a journalist trying to regain control of her career. Unfortunately for her, she finds that the task may be harder than she anticipated, especially since her new editor-in-chief assigned her to cover the not-so-lively world of obituaries.

So just what else can would-be viewers expect from this new show? Here’s everything we know about Not Dead Yet.

The two-episode premiere of Not Dead Yet debuts on Wednesday, February 8, beginning at 8:30 pm ET/PT on ABC. You can catch the premiere streaming on Hulu the next day.

UK release information has not yet been announced.

Not Dead Yet trailer

The trailer makes it crystal clear that this show is offering TV watchers a new and creative option to view in primetime. Additionally, for those that like programs like Ghosts, we imagine you’ll find Not Dead Yet rather entertaining.

Not Dead Yet plot

Here is the official synopsis for Not Dead Yet:

"Not Dead Yet follows Nell Serrano (Rodriguez), a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind five years ago. When she lands the only job she can find – writing obituaries – Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source. The series is adapted from the book Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up by Alexandra Potter."

Not Dead Yet cast

Gina Rodriguez, Not Dead Yet (Image credit: ABC/Temma Hankin)

Once again, spearheading the Not Dead Yet cast is Gina Rodriguez. Rodriguez has won a Golden Globe for her work in Jane the Virgin, and has also starred in movies like Someone Great, Miss Bala and Awake. Additionally, her voice has been heard as Gina Alvarez in the hit Netflix series Big Mouth.

Starring alongside Rodriguez is Hannah Simone as Sam. Simone has appeared in the sitcom Single Parents, but is best known for her work as Cece in New Girl.

Rounding out the main cast are Lauren Ash (Superstore), Rick Glassman (Undateable), Josh Banday (Pam & Tommy) and Angela Gibbs (Hacks).

Also, check out the slate of guest stars appearing in Not Dead Yet season 1.

Martin Mull (Clue)

Ed Begley Jr. (Amsterdam)

Mo Collins (Fear the Walking Dead)

Deborah S. Craig (Meet Cute)

Telma Hopkins (Family Matters)

Don Lake (Space Force)

Rhea Perlman (You People)

Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live)

Tony Plana (Ugly Betty)

Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect)

Julia Sweeney (Saturday Night Live)

How to watch Not Dead Yet

Not Dead Yet is an ABC original series and as such, episodes air live directly on the broadcast network. For those that no longer utilize traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Episodes of the show also become available on Hulu to stream the day after they air.

To date, there is no official word as to when the series will make its debut in the UK. However, as that information becomes available to us, we can pass along the update.