Ghosts season 2: CBS release date, cast and everything we know about the comedy

A breakout hit of the 2021-2022 TV season, the comedy Ghosts is coming back to CBS and ready to give audiences another frighteningly good time.

Ghosts became the latest example of an original British show adapted for and enjoyed by US audiences. It joins the likes of The Office, Shameless, House of Cards and Love Island, just to name a few. The American creators behind Ghosts, Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, would probably love to have the same kind of success that those shows have had.

But before we can talk about Ghosts' place in the British-to-America pantheon, Ghosts season 2 looks to show that season 1 was no fluke. Here is everything we know about Ghosts season 2.

Ghosts season 2 has a premiere date of Thursday, September 29, at 8:30 pm ET/PT on CBS.

The 8:30 pm air time is new for season 2. The first season of Ghosts aired at 9 pm ET/PT, but it is now being bumped up by half an hour to pair with CBS’ other hit Thursday comedy, Young Sheldon.

For anyone who is not able to watch the latest episodes of Ghosts live, new episodes are offered on-demand the day after the initial airing on both CBS.com and Paramount Plus for qualified subscribers.

The US version of Ghosts has not made its way over to the UK, as the BBC still has its own version of the show on air, with Ghosts season 4 upcoming.

What is the Ghosts plot?

Ghosts follows a young couple, Samantha and Jay, that inherit an old country house and have aspirations to turn it into a bed & breakfast. However, after suffering an accident while at the house, Samantha begins to see the handful of ghosts that occupy the home. They all must learn to live together and help each other out.

The Ghosts season 1 finale saw two big developments. First, the ghost of Revolutionary War soldier Isaac finally reveals his true, romantic feelings for a ghost British soldier. Meanwhile, just as Samantha and Jay are ready to open their B&B, they are told about a curse that was set upon them shortly after moving in by Thorfinn, before they all became friends. With the only way to remove the curse potentially risking Samantha’s ability to communicate with the ghosts, she decides to dismiss it. However, as they welcome their first guests the floors of the house crumble beneath them.

(Image credit: CBS)

So the ramifications of the very real curse are going to have to be addressed in Ghosts season 2. Can Samantha and Jay still open their B&B? Is Samantha going to decide to give up her new ability to talk with the dead? What other problems from the ghosts’ past will come to light?

Who is in the Ghosts season 2 cast?

While we don’t have any news on potential new additions or guest stars for Ghosts season 2, we can presume that the entire main cast is coming back for the new season. This includes Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock and more. Here is the entire principal cast and who they play:

Rose McIver as Samantha

Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay

Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac

Richie Moriarity as Pete

Danielle Pinnock as Alberta

Asher Grodman as Trevor

Roman Zaragoza as Sasappis

Sheila Carrasco as Flower

Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty

Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn

Is there a Ghosts season 2 trailer?

There is no new footage from Ghosts season 2. A trailer or otherwise has not yet been made available. When one has been released, we will include it here.

How to watch Ghosts

Airing on CBS, Ghosts is available to anyone who subscribes to a traditional pay-TV subscription service or receives signals from their local CBS station via a TV antenna. Live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV also carry CBS as part of their channel lineup.

Paramount Plus is the streaming option to watch Ghosts. All episodes of Ghosts are available on-demand for all Paramount Plus subscribers, while those subscribed to Paramount Plus’ ad-free service can watch the latest episodes live on the streaming platform.

Episodes can also be watched on-demand on CBS.com for anyone with a traditional or live TV streaming service subscription.

The US version of Ghosts has not been made available to UK viewers at this time.