Will Trent season 2: everything we know about the series

Following a successful freshman season run, Will Trent season 2 is set to see the smart and offbeat special agent back to crack some of the toughest cases in Georgia.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling Will Trent series, the show has been nothing short of a hit for ABC, even becoming the number one new drama on the network. While following The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds on TV has definitely helped in its ratings, the captivating storylines and plot twists of Will Trent on its own have made it stand out among police procedurals.

Here's everything we know about Will Trent season 2.

An official release date for season 2 has not yet been announced. With that said, we aren't sure yet if you can continue blocking off your Tuesday nights to watch the show air live on ABC, or if the series is perhaps headed to a new night and perhaps time. As more information becomes available, we’ll be sure to pass along the update.

In the meantime, you can watch the first season on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK as of Wednesday, April 26.

WIll Trent season 2 plot

While it's a bit too early for season 2 storylines, at the heart of Will Trent is a police procedural. Check out the official synopsis for the overall series:

"Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling Will Trent series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI."

WIll Trent season 2 trailer

A season 2 trailer hasn't been made available yet. As one becomes available, we'll post the clip here.

Will Trent season 2 cast

Ramón Rodríguez and Iantha Richardson, Will Trent (Image credit: ABC/Danny Delgado)

No major casting news has been announced for Will Trent season 2. However, it's expected that Ramón Rodríguez is returning as the titular character. This is arguably Rodríguez's most prominent role, but he's also been seen in Lullaby, The Affair, The Defenders and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

Also, expected to return is Erika Christensen. Many TV watchers will recognize Christensen from her days as Julia in Parenthood. She’s also starred in Clover, Ten Days in the Valley and Cheaper By the Dozen.

We anticipate that Iantha Richardson (This Is Us), Jake McLaughlin (Quantico) and Sonja Sohn (The Chi) will be back on hand for season 2 as well.

How to watch Will Trent season 2

Will Trent is an ABC original series and new episodes air live on the network in the US. For those that have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Season 2 episodes are expected to make their way to the UK via Disney Plus, but we do not have a timetable as to when that could be.

In case you're someone that prefers to watch content on-demand, episodes become available to stream the day after they air on Hulu.