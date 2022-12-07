Will Trent: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new crime drama

A new police procedural night is coming to TV, following in the footsteps of FBI Tuesdays on CBS and Law & Order Thursdays on NBC. Over on ABC, Tuesdays are now officially full of mystery and intrigue, as The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds take over, followed by the new series Will Trent.

Will Trent is based on Karin Slaughter's bestselling novel and follows the brilliant detective as he offers insight into the most difficult cases that are otherwise too tough to crack for his colleagues. Want to know more about the new cop in town?

Here's everything we know about Will Trent.

Will Trent debuts on Tuesday, January 3, at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC in the US. The series premiere becomes available to stream the next day on Hulu.

To date, we don't have official word as to if/when the series becomes available in the UK. However, once we have more information, we'll pass along the update here.

Will Trent plot

Here is the synopsis for Will Trent:

"Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling Will Trent series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI."

Will Trent cast

Ramón Rodríguez in Will Trent (Image credit: ABC)

Leading the cast for the new series is Ramón Rodríguez, who stars as Will Trent. Rodríguez is no novice to television, having been in shows like The Defenders, Iron Fist, Charlie's Angels and The Affair. Transformers fans will recognize him as Leo Spitz from Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

Starring alongside Rodríguez as Angie Polaski is actress Erika Christensen. Christensen is also a familiar face on network TV. She's previously starred in the critically-acclaimed hit drama Parenthood. Most recently, she played Kate in the Disney Plus reboot of Cheaper by the Dozen.

Rounding out the rest of the Will Trent cast are Iantha Richardson (This Is Us), Jake McLaughlin (Quantico) and Sonja Sohn (The Chi).

Will Trent trailer

The titular character’s intelligence is on full display in the Will Trent trailer. Take a look at the clip below.

How to watch Will Trent

Will Trent is an ABC series, so episodes air live directly on the network in the US. For those that have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

In case you're someone that prefers to watch content on-demand, episodes become available to stream the day after they air on Hulu.

To date, there is no official word as to when the series will be released in the UK. However, episodes are expected to make their way to Disney Plus. As we receive more information, we'll be sure to pass along any updates.