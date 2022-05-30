Horror series Red Rose welcomes Poldark star Amelia Clarkson to the cast

Red Rose is a new BBC3 horror series and Poldark star Amelia Clarkson is among those appearing in the creepy new story.

Poldark fans will recognise Amelia as Rosina Hoblyn, a role she played since 2016. Rosina was the daughter of Cornish miner Jacka Hoblyn and Polly Hoblyn in the much-loved BBC period drama.

But now she's joining a very different series as Wren, a teenager who is part of a group that uncovers an app called Red Rose, an urban legend that blooms on the smartphones of teenagers, encouraging them to undertake a series of challenges increasingly dangerous in its demands.

Wren's friend Rochelle Jackson (Isis Hainsworth) downloads the mysterious app, naively inviting darkness into her life, and all of her friends, unfortunately, also end up caught up in this dangerous new world.

Amelia and Isis are joined by Ali Khan (Halo), Ellis Howard (Catherine the Great), Ashna Rabheru (Sex Education), Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl), Natalie Gavin (Gentleman Jack), and Samuel Anderson (Landscapers) for the new series.

Bolton teenager Rochelle downloads a deadly new app... (Image credit: BBC)

Speaking about the casting, series creators Michael and Paul Clarkson, said: "We are thrilled with the talented cast that we’ve assembled in Red Rose.

"They have so brilliantly captured the spirit of the North with their nuanced, devastating and hilarious performances. We can’t wait for the rest of the world to fall in love with them, just as we have. They’re doing Bolton — and us — proud."

According to the official synopsis for BBC's Red Rose, the new series "explores the intoxicating relationship between teenagers and their online life".

It adds: "Set in the long hot summer following GCSEs, friendships are infiltrated by the Red Rose app, which blooms on their smartphones, threatening them with dangerous consequences if they don’t meet its demands.

"The app exposes the group to a seemingly supernatural entity and the seductive, terrifying power of the dark web. Red Rose is ultimately a story of friendship, told through the prism of a classic horror-thriller."

Red Rose will air on BBC3 and BBC iPlayer in the UK and Netflix for the rest of the world. Worldwide distribution is managed by eOne. So far, we don't have a confirmed release date.