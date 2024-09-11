ITV officially announces Red Eye season 2 — but someone is missing from the cast

It has been announced today (Wednesday, September 11, 2024) that ITV's high-octane drama Red Eye has been commissioned for a second season.

The first installment of the edge-of-your-seat thriller was set on an overnight 'red-eye' flight from London's Heathrow to Beijing in China and saw Fool Me Once and Spooks actor Richard Armitage play Dr Matthew Nolan, a medic accused of murder in Beijing and forced to return to China on an overnight flight to face charges.

Crazy Rich Asians star Jing Lusi starred DC Hana Li, the London officer who reluctantly accompanies Nolan, and Lesley Sharp played the head of M15, who also becomes drawn into an international conspiracy. But as the body count rises on the overnight flight, it soon becomes clear something is amiss and it's a race against time to work out what is going on.

It has been announced that Red Eye season 2 will see Jing Lusi return as DS Hana Li with a new conspiracy to solve in the high-octane world of Red Eye. Lesley Sharp and Jemma Moore will also be reprising their roles as Head of MI5 Madeline Delaney and journalist Jess Li.

But, with news on further guest casting being announced closer to filming, which is due to start next year, there is no mention of Richard Armitage returning as Matthew Nolan, hinting that he won't be returning for the new season.

It has been hinted that Richard Armitage won't be returning for the new season. (Image credit: ITV)

Since its launch on April 21, 2024, on ITV1 and ITVX, the first episode of Red Eye season 1 has been watched by 8.3 million viewers, making it the fourth-highest new drama across all channels and platforms to break 8 million in the first half of this year.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said: “I am so delighted to see the success of Red Eye. It’s incredible to get an audience of over 8 million and a huge thank you to everyone involved for making such a brilliant and addictive thriller. I can’t wait for audiences to see where Pete takes series 2. It’s another exciting ride!”

You can stream all episodes of Red Eye season 1 on ITVX now.