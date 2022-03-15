Epic Ms. Marvel trailer officially welcomes new hero to the MCU

Get ready to say hello to Ms. Marvel, as the newest superhero joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its constantly expanding TV world has made her debut with the first official trailer for the Ms. Marvel original series. The series' poster and an official release date — June 8 on Disney Plus — were also shared.

Per Disney, “Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega fan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home — that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”

Newcomer Iman Vellani landed the role of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, which makes her the first Muslim superhero in the MCU. Vellani will be joined in the Ms. Marvel cast by Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

In addition to the original series, we know that Vellani’s Kamala Khan will also be a part of the upcoming MCU movie The Marvels, which is the sequel to Captain Marvel. With that in mind, it is possible (though unconfirmed) that Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, or Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau from WandaVision) could pop up at some point in the series.

Check out the first trailer for Ms. Marvel right here:

Disney did not mention in its announcement if Ms. Marvel will premiere more than one episode when it comes out on June 8, but after its premiere new episodes are expected to be released weekly on subsequent Wednesdays.

Ms. Marvel is the latest Disney Plus Marvel original series, which has already included WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye and the upcoming Moon Knight, which premieres on the streaming service March 30. It also will help fill the space for Marvel fans between Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6 and Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8.

As a Disney Plus original series, anyone wanting to watch Ms. Marvel needs to be a Disney Plus subscriber. There are multiple options to do so, including signing up for the standalone service or the Disney Bundle, which offers Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu for a single monthly fee.

Here's the poster for Ms. Marvel: