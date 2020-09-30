Iman Vellani will be your Kamala Khan in 'Ms. Marvel'

It looks like Disney+'s upcoming Ms. Marvel has found its Kamala Khan. Deadline is reporting that industry newcomer Iman Vellani will take on Marvel's favorite stretchy fangirl in the series.

Kamala Khan received a new wave of fans after the success of the infamous Marvel Avengers game. The story largely follows Khan's journey as a new inhuman after a terrigen explosion, and makes sure to capture all of the earnestness that makes the character great.

The upcoming series will feature several episodes directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (of the Bad Boys for Life fame), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Saving Face) and Meera Menon (The Punisher). Even better, Ms. Marvel's head writer will be none other than Bisha K. Ali. Her credits may not be as lengthy as some like, but her political comedy is exactly what a show like Ms. Marvel needs to ensure they capture Kamala's trademark wit (and awkwardness).

While Iman doesn't have an IMDB page just yet, she has already put focus on helping diversify a largely white industry. Back in 2019, Iman was part of the Next Wave Committee at the Toronto Film Festival. The committee focuses on finding already programmed films that would resonate with their peers.

Ms. Marvel joins WandaVision, Winder Solider, Loki, and whatever this secretive Nick Fury project is.