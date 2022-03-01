Marvel’s Defenders shows coming to Disney Plus in March

Marvel’s Defenders won’t be without a streaming home for very long. Not long after Disney announced that Marvel’s Defenders TV shows — Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher and The Defenders — would be leaving Netflix on March 1, they've unveiled the launch date for the superhero TV shows on Disney Plus — March 16. Subscribers to Disney Plus in the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand will be able to watch all of these shows, at no additional cost, starting March 16. Other countries with Disney Plus are expected to get these shows later this year.

The Defenders TV shows were originally developed as a collaboration between Marvel/Disney and Netflix. New episodes and seasons were produced for the streaming service between 2015 and 2018 (before Disney Plus). In addition to individual shows for the Marvel superheroes: Daredevil (three seasons), Jessica Jones (three seasons), Luke Cage (two seasons), Iron Fist (two seasons) and The Punisher (two seasons), all the characters (except for The Punisher) teamed up for The Defenders.



All of the Defenders shows were canceled in 2018. Some of the characters, however, have found new life in the MCU, including Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil (appears in Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Vincent D’Onofrio (appears in Hawkeye).

In addition to the Defenders shows, Disney announced Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — which ran for seven seasons on ABC — will also be added to Disney Plus, on March 16. This will help boost Disney Plus’ Marvel offerings, which already include most of the movies that make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe (holdouts being Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies) and the Marvel series Loki, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye and What If…? with more on the way in the form of Moon Knight and others.

The official announcement from Disney Plus did not mention anything on whether new seasons of the Defenders shows could be in the works. Legions of Defenders fans certainly hope so

