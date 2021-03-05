What 'WandaVision's post-credits scene means for Monica Rambeau

This post contains spoilers for WandaVision .

Hopefully, you kept the Disney+ app open long enough after the credits in the WandaVision finale finished rolling. Spoiler alert, there was a stinger scene (two, actually). Monica Rambeau was asked to step away because she was needed inside of the Westview theater by a woman wearing an F.B.I. badge. Once they’re inside and out of view, that same woman morphs into her original form as a Skrull. She proceeds to tell Monica she was sent by an old friend of her mother’s and her help is needed up there. It wasn’t much, but it did enough to heavily imply, if not outright confirm, something we’ve known would eventually happen sooner or later — Monica is going to space. A Skrull delivering the message to Monica holds significance for a few reasons.

The Skrulls are a race of aliens in both Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Skrulls made their Marvel Comics debut in Fantastic Four #2. Four Skrulls were sent to Earth to impersonate the Fantastic Four in hopes of getting the quartet of heroes out of the way by framing them and getting them locked up so that the rest of the Skrulls waiting in earth’s orbit could invade uninterrupted. The plan doesn’t work, but the Skrulls have made many appearances in Marvel Comics since then. Though, often as villains rather than the allies they are in the MCU.

Their introduction into the MCU starts as though they have nefarious intentions like their comic counterparts, but that’s not the case. Their debut in Captain Marvel proved that they weren't just integral to Carol Danvers' (Brie Larson) story, but the cinematic universe as a whole. The movie's major plot twist serves to illustrate that the Kree/Skrull war will have a lasting impact on the universe as a whole, starting with Carol Danvers' departure from Earth in an attempt to help the Skrull refugees find a new home.

Since Captain Marvel, it’s been established in Spider-Man: Far From Home that the Skrulls and Nick Fury have an understanding and work together. A stinger at the end of Far From Home hinted at something going on in space that required Nick Fury to leave Earth. Now, combined with the scene from WandaVision, we know that whatever is going on also needs Monica Rambeau's expertise. We can assume the old friend of Maria Rambeau's — Monica’s mom — is either Captain Marvel or one of the Skrulls.

When Monica was fighting her way through the Hex the second time she entered, audio from the Captain Marvel movie was spliced in. You can hear Nick Fury’s voice telling a young Monica that she could come up to space if she ever started glowing like Carol. Now that she is, in fact, super powered herself , we can likely look forward to seeing all of Monica’s Photon powers on display as she finds out what is going on in space with the Skrulls.

There was also some implied tension between Monica and Carol that was alluded to during the WandaVision series. When Darcy brings Carol’s name in the fourth episode, Monica quickly changes the subject. Now that Monica is headed up to to the stars, it feels pretty likely that we'll get some answers as to what all that was about. We’ll have to wait to see how Monica’s story continues in Captain Marvel 2. Fingers crossed it's something that allows her to shine on her own without being attached to someone else's story.