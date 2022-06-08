Fans are calling Ms. Marvel the most relatable Marvel superhero, here's why
By Sarabeth Pollock published
Ms. Marvel made quite an impression on fans
Ms. Marvel is the latest Marvel series to land on Disney Plus and Kamala Khan’s (Iman Vellani) charming coming of age story was met with enthusiasm from fans who found Kamala to be incredibly relatable.
Being relatable came across in spades throughout the series premiere. Kamala Khan notes that she’s a Brown girl from New Jersey trying to get through her day-to-day life. Surviving high school is hard enough, but when you add in learning to drive and trying to live up to her parents’ expectations while balancing her own interests, well, it’s a reminder that being a teen isn’t easy.
Fans really connected with Kamala’s story. She’s like us. She loves the Avengers, she daydreams about being a superhero, she struggles with her overprotective but well-meaning family and she wants to be free to celebrate her hero — Captain Marvel — as she pleases.
The entire episode is centered on Kamala's plan to get to what is sure to be history-making, first-ever AvengerCon against her parents' wishes. She learned to sew (and Matt Lintz' Bruno learned how to airbrush) so that she could create a Captain Marvel cosplay. Her stylish daydream about winning the cosplay contest is a high point of the episode. With so many Marvel fans also avid cosplayers, it's no wonder that Kamala has won the hearts of viewers already.
Here’s what fans were saying about the series premiere of Ms. Marvel:
#marvel #msmarvel #MarvelStudiosLoved the first episode of Ms Marvel, #KamalaKhan is such a great relatable character.June 8, 2022
Truly blown away by the first episode of #MsMarvel. And #ImanVellani is, for lack of a better word, marvellous! pic.twitter.com/Y6CTIH7fUaJune 8, 2022
#MsMarvel is soooooo good i really love how fresh the series was and the whole episode just eye pleasing. super loveee itt pic.twitter.com/Vyyi4vfSfiJune 8, 2022
I liked #MsMarvel a lot it was so good seeing a representation of a Muslim girl from an Arab background in the Marvel Universe. Looking forward for the next episodes😍👏🏻😍👏🏻 @msmarvel #DisneyPlusJune 8, 2022
The main thing I like about #MsMarvel, other than how genuinely charming it is, is that it actually feels, cinematic? It’s the first thing since WandaVision where it truly feels like a lot of thought went into how it looks and how the visuals help tell the storyJune 8, 2022
as a muslim marvel fan, the first episode of ms marvel made my day🥲 #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/vUhrZJZqIrJune 8, 2022
#MsMarvel has the most creative way of displaying texts I’ve ever seen. Really, really cool. pic.twitter.com/1cvCzekMWCJune 8, 2022
Aaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhh the first episode of #MsMarvel was SO GOOD. Kamala is a precious cosmic bean and Iman Vellani is killing it in the role. ❤️💛💙 pic.twitter.com/5iO2TJKg4RJune 8, 2022
Clearly, fans are over the moon about seeing Kamala Khan come to life on screen but it’s Iman Vellani’s portrayal that really lends authenticity to the role. She doesn’t even need to act; Vellani loves this character because she’s a fan, too. Her appreciation and admiration of the character comes through in spades.
On the subject of cosplay, you might have noticed the end credits scene that features a familiar face from Spider-Man: No Way Home.
In the scene, video from the convention captures an agent’s attention. She shows it to a fellow agent (Arian Moayed), who initially dismisses it as clever cosplay. It’s not until he sees Kamala’s powers that he decides to bring her in. These aren’t just any agents, they’re from the Department of Damage Control; Agent P. Cleary also investigated a claim about Mysterio. Poor Kamala could be in hot water if the DDoD discovers more about her powers.
We’re loving the big splash Kamala Khan made in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and we’re excited to see Iman Vellani’s journey along the way.
New episodes of Ms. Marvel premiere on Disney Plus every Wednesday.
Sarabeth joined the Watch to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts a podcast dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She’s also very close to realizing her lifelong dream of publishing a novel.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.