Fans are calling Ms. Marvel the most relatable Marvel superhero, here's why

Ms. Marvel is the latest Marvel series to land on Disney Plus and Kamala Khan’s (Iman Vellani) charming coming of age story was met with enthusiasm from fans who found Kamala to be incredibly relatable.

Being relatable came across in spades throughout the series premiere. Kamala Khan notes that she’s a Brown girl from New Jersey trying to get through her day-to-day life. Surviving high school is hard enough, but when you add in learning to drive and trying to live up to her parents’ expectations while balancing her own interests, well, it’s a reminder that being a teen isn’t easy.

Fans really connected with Kamala’s story. She’s like us. She loves the Avengers, she daydreams about being a superhero, she struggles with her overprotective but well-meaning family and she wants to be free to celebrate her hero — Captain Marvel — as she pleases.

The entire episode is centered on Kamala's plan to get to what is sure to be history-making, first-ever AvengerCon against her parents' wishes. She learned to sew (and Matt Lintz' Bruno learned how to airbrush) so that she could create a Captain Marvel cosplay. Her stylish daydream about winning the cosplay contest is a high point of the episode. With so many Marvel fans also avid cosplayers, it's no wonder that Kamala has won the hearts of viewers already.

Here’s what fans were saying about the series premiere of Ms. Marvel:

Clearly, fans are over the moon about seeing Kamala Khan come to life on screen but it’s Iman Vellani’s portrayal that really lends authenticity to the role. She doesn’t even need to act; Vellani loves this character because she’s a fan, too . Her appreciation and admiration of the character comes through in spades.

On the subject of cosplay, you might have noticed the end credits scene that features a familiar face from Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the scene, video from the convention captures an agent’s attention. She shows it to a fellow agent (Arian Moayed), who initially dismisses it as clever cosplay. It’s not until he sees Kamala’s powers that he decides to bring her in. These aren’t just any agents, they’re from the Department of Damage Control; Agent P. Cleary also investigated a claim about Mysterio. Poor Kamala could be in hot water if the DDoD discovers more about her powers.

We’re loving the big splash Kamala Khan made in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and we’re excited to see Iman Vellani’s journey along the way.

New episodes of Ms. Marvel premiere on Disney Plus every Wednesday.