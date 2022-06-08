Ms Marvel star teases Kamala's exciting future in the MCU

Ms Marvel star Rish Shah has teased what the future looks like for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest superhero.

In Ms Marvel, Rish Shah plays Kamran, Kamala's high school crush. Speaking to Radio Times (opens in new tab), Shah has revealed that he thinks fans will be desperate to see more from the latest addition to Marvel's ever-expanding roster of heroes.

Talking about what he thinks viewers will feel after tuning into the new Disney Plus show, Shah said: "I think the main emotion [after watching the series] will be that they want to see more. She's such an exciting addition to the MCU and there's a whole wave of events and projects that are happening.

"And of course, there's all these potential team-ups for Ms Marvel — and that obviously is The Marvels that's happening", he added, alluding to the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel which will see Kamala teaming up with Brie Larson's powerful Avenger in 2023.

He went on to say: "I think they'll just kind of be like, 'Oh my God, I need it. I need it now. I need to see what she's going to do next and what's happening.' And hopefully, they'll also just be content with the story that we've told thus far because I think it's really a beautiful journey that she goes on."

Rish Shah as Kamran. (Image credit: Courtesy of Marvel Studios)

Shah also went on to explain why he thinks people will enjoy watching Kamala's journey unfold in the new Disney Plus series.

He said: "I think that everybody's gonna see themselves in her. And I think that not everybody might expect that", he said, adding, "and she's just a fan like most Marvel fans. So Kamala is probably the most relatable superhero we will come across and we have come across thus far."

The show is billed as an origin story for Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). The six-part series follows Kamala as the superhero mega-fan, gamer and fan-fiction writing Muslim American teen grapples with the usual problems of fitting in at school whilst also dealing with her newfound ability to manipulate cosmic energy.

Ms Marvel premieres exclusively on Disney Plus on Wednesday, June 8, with new episodes set to arrive on a weekly basis leading up to the series finale on July 13.