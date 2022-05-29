What to watch on TV this week: from a South Park special to Hacks season 2 finale

With so much choice on your screens, you could probably do with some help in filtering through what's worth watching. That's where we come in. Every week the What to Watch team will pick the best things on TV this week — seven shows you can't afford to miss, as well as the best viewing from the world of sport. And without further ado, here we go.

Sunday, May 29 - Saturday, June 4 — As viewers near the end of the latest seasons of Fear the Walking Dead and Hacks, some new must-watch shows are arriving just in time in the form of This Is Going to Hurt and The Boys. Plus, F1 racing fans are going to have a big week.

What to watch on TV this week... 7 not to miss

1. Fear the Walking Dead, Sunday, May 29, AMC/AMC Plus, 9 pm ET/PT

(Image credit: AMC)

The end is near for Fear the Walking Dead season 7 and it could be the end for Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), one of three original stars of the series. Alicia’s health has been rapidly declining after she lost her arm to a walker bite and now a mysterious girl’s presence is making Alicia question everything. The group is preparing to flee the ever-increasing threat of nuclear radiation in search of a new home, but Alicia’s focus is being pulled toward the girl and her past. — Sarabeth Pollock

2. We Own This City finale, Monday, May 30, HBO, 9 pm ET/PT

(Image credit: Paul Schiraldi/HBO)

We Own This City wraps its limited run and we can’t wait to watch how the series concludes. Yes, in principle we can always just refer to the countless news articles and the book on which the show is based to “spoil” how it all ends, but HBO has done a pretty good job telling the story. We’re interested in seeing whether or not the final moments of the show will explore the lasting impact the rogue Gun Task Force has had on Baltimore city policing. — Terrell Smith

3. America’s Got Talent, Tuesday, May 31, NBC, 8 pm ET/PT

(Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC)

It’s time to see what hidden talents America has, as a brand new season of America’s Got Talent is here to wow viewers. Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum are all back as judges, as is host Terry Crews. This week’s episodes, as well as for the next few weeks, are going to be the pre-recorded auditions, where we’ll get the first taste of some of the talent set on hand as we build to live episodes later in the summer. — Michael Balderston

4. South Park: The Streaming Wars, Wednesday, June 1, Paramount Plus

(Image credit: MTV Entertainment Studios)

South Park: The Streaming Wars is the newest exclusive Paramount Plus streaming event for Matt Stone and Trey Parker. In season 25, Eric Cartman’s schemes lead his mom to lose her job, forcing the pair from their home into an old hot dog stand. As he fights for a normal life, a bigger threat looms over South Park and threatens everyone. These special event features always yield jaw-dropping surprises and world-shattering repercussions that will shake the characters to the core. — Sarabeth Pollock

5. Hacks, Thursday, June 2, HBO Max

(Image credit: Karen Ballard/HBO Max)

Hacks season 2 may not have been here for a long time (the new season only debuted on May 12), but once again it has proved to be a good time. The prickly but caring dynamic between Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) took to the road this season as Deborah tries to revitalize her stand-up career with new material. These final two episodes of season 2 are going to show if Deborah Vance can regain her place on top of the comedy world. — Michael Balderston

6. This Is Going to Hurt, Thursday, June 2, AMC Plus

(Image credit: BBC)

This Is Going to Hurt is based on Adam Kay’s bestselling memoir about life as a young obstetrics and gynecology doctor in the UK’s National Health Services system. Ben Wishaw plays Dr. Kay, who is overworked and overstimulated as he deals with ever-increasing pressure from hospital administration while trying to provide for his patients. Dr. Kay walks the fine line of exhaustion and exhilaration as he helps deliver babies and save lives, but it all comes at a personal cost. US audiences are finally getting to see this medical comedy-drama that originally aired in the UK. — Sarabeth Pollock

7. The Boys season 3 premiere, Friday, June 3, Prime Video

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime Video)

You won’t find the superheroes from The Boys anywhere near the MCU, as the dark, satirical comedy is sure to lean into its bloody, disgusting and foul-mouthed tendencies for another new season on Prime Video. From the looks of this season, Homelander is in a weird spot after his world imploded at the end of season 2; meanwhile, Butcher gets a new tool to level the playing field against the supes. We’ll get a better sense of where the story is going on Friday, as the first three episodes of The Boys season 3 are going to be released. — Michael Balderston

Sports highlights

Indianapolis 500, Sunday, May 29, NBC. 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT

(Image credit: Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A Memorial Day weekend tradition, the Indy 500 will see the best of the best in the IndyCar series compete on the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway, otherwise known as the Brickyard. Who will earn that checkered flag and a bottle of milk? We’ll have to wait and see.

But that’s not the only big race happening this week. With the surge of F1, the Monaco Grand Prix, airing on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT on ABC makes the day a full one for racing fans.

