Queer as Folk season 1: release date, cast and everything we know about the reboot

Devin Way as Brodie, Jesse James Keitel as Ruthie in Queer as Folk

Making another US run, Queer as Folk has been reimagined for a second reboot. The groundbreaking British series from Russell T. Davies found a lot of success among fans when it first aired in 1999. So much so, that Showtime adapted the series in the US a year later.

Now over 20 years have passed and show creator and executive producer Stephen Dunn has opted to retool the hit with a diverse cast that aims to be more inclusive and reflective of the current culture.

Here’s everything we know about Queer as Folk.

Queer as Folk season 1 is set to start streaming on June 9 on Peacock. Those hoping to watch the series in the UK can do so on Sky TV and NOW, as Peacock Originals are available on those platforms.

Queer as Folk season 1 plot

Peacock describes the Queer as Folk plot as the following:

"Queer as Folk is a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, exploring a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy."

Given Peacock is emphasizing the British series in their promotional material, would-be viewers shouldn’t expect the series to resemble the Showtime American reboot.

Queer as Folk season 1 cast

Fin Argus in Queer as Folk (Image credit: Peacock)

In some exciting news for those anticipating the Queer as Folk reboot, Peacock announced that Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall has joined the cast. Those disappointed Cattrall didn’t reprise her role as Samantha in And Just Like That, may find solace in her upcoming role as what Peacock describes as a "martini-soaked, high society southern debutant with trailer park roots."

Cattrall is a great addition to the cast that already consisted of series regulars Devin Way (Grey’s Anatomy), Fin Argus (The Gifted), Jesse James Keitel (Big Sky), Candace Grace (Acts of Crime), Johnny Sibilly (Hacks) and Ryan O’Connell (Will & Grace).

Additionally, we’d be remiss not to mention that Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets), Ed Begley Jr. (Young Sheldon) and Olli Haaskivi (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty) are also a part of the project.

Queer as Folk season 1 teaser

While the good people over at Peacock haven’t dropped a Queer as Folk trailer just yet, they did release a teaser.

How to watch Queer as Folk season 1

Queer as Folk is a Peacock Original series. Those wishing to watch episodes of the show will have to subscribe to Peacock Premium, which offers either a $4.99 ad-supported or $9.99 ad-free plan.

Again, those in the UK can access Peacock Originals on Sky TV and NOW.

As for past iterations of the show, Showtime's Queer as Folk is available through the cable network, including its Showtime Anytime app, as well as on Prime Video and Hulu with the Showtime channel add-on.

US viewers can watch the original British Queer as Folk for free (with ads) on Tubi and The Roku Channel. In the UK, the 1999 series is available to watch via BritBox and Channel 4.