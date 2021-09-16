How to watch the NHL on TNT 

The NHL has a new broadcast home on TNT. After airing on NBC since 2005, Turner Sports and ESPN won the shared broadcast rights to the NHL for the next seven years , starting with the 2021-2022 season.

For its inaugural season, TNT will broadcast 50 NHL regular season games, including 25 Wednesday night hockey broadcasts, with 15 double headers, starting on Oct. 13. Come the spring, the network will air seven Sunday afternoon telecasts during the playoff push of March and April.

TNT will also be the broadcast home for the NHL’s popular outdoor games, including the NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 1, 2022, between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild at Target Field in Minnesota; the NHL Stadium Series on Feb. 26 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., featuring the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators; and NHL Heritage Classic on March 13 with Toronto Maple Leafs playing the Buffalo Sabres at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario.

In addition to the regular season, TNT will split the Stanley Cup Playoffs with ESPN, airing half of the first three rounds throughout the deal and handling three Stanley Cup Finals.

Here is what you need to know about the NHL on TNT for the 2021-2022 season.

TNT’s NHL broadcast schedule

(All times ET)

Oct. 13

New York Rangers at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m

Oct. 20

Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.

Oct. 27

Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers, 10 p.m.

Nov. 3

St. Louis Blues at Los Angeles Kings, 10 p.m.

Nov. 10

Minnesota Wild at Arizona Coyotes, 10 p.m.

Nov. 17

Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

Nov. 24

Toronto Maple Leafs at Los Angeles Kings, 10 p.m

Dec. 1

Pittsburgh Penguins at Edmonton Oilers, 10 p.m.

Dec. 8

Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.

Dec. 15

Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.

Dec. 22

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings, 10 p.m.

Dec. 29

Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m.

Jan. 1

2022 NHL Winter Classic: St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild, TBA

Jan. 5

St. Louis Blues at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7:30 p.m.

New York Islanders vs. Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

Jan. 12

Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.

Toronto Maples Leafs at Arizona Coyotes, 10 p.m.

Jan. 19

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.

Jan. 26

Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m.

Boston Bruins at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m.

Feb. 2

Edmonton Oilers at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks, 9:30 p.m.

Feb. 23

Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings at Arizona Coyotes, 10 p.m.

Feb. 26

NHL Stadium Series: Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators, 7:30 p.m.

March 2

St. Louis Blues at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville Predators at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

March 6

Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild, 4 p.m.

March 9

Washington Capitals at Edmonton Oilers, 8 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at Vancouver Canucks, 10:30 p.m.

March 13

NHL Heritage Classic: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres

March 16

Boston Bruins at Minnesota Wild, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

March 20

New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers, 2 p.m.

March 23

Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.

March 27

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders

March 30

New York Rangers at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

April 3

New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils, 4 p.m.

April 6

Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m

April 10

Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals, 1:30 p.m.

Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m.

April 13

New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 p.m.

April 24

Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers, 4 p.m.

How to watch the NHL on TNT

All of these games will air on TNT, a cable channel that is available on every major cable and satellite pay-TV provider. In addition, live TV streaming services DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV all provide live viewing of TNT through at least one of the available subscription packages.

Part of Turner Sports’ broadcast rights to the NHL also include TV Everywhere rights that will allow authenticated subscribers to watch NHL games and related content across all WarnerMedia platforms.

The NHL is also heading to streaming, as HBO Max will have live streams and simulcasts for the NHL seasons, though specifics on those plans have not yet been announced.

Another option that allows viewers to watch a specific broadcast from anywhere is a virtual private network, also known as a VPN. A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.

What other NHL content will TNT have?

In addition to its live game broadcasts, TNT will have a studio show for pre- and post-game coverage. The studio show will be hosted by Liam McHugh and will feature former NHL players Anson Carter, Paul Bissonnette, Rick Tocchet and “The Great One” himself, Wayne Gretzky.

The main commentary team for TNT will be Kenny Albert and Eddie Olczyk, with ice-level analysis from Keith Jones. Additional commentators and play-by-play announcers including Brendan Burke, Darren Pang, Jennifer Botterill, Tarik El-Bashir and Jackie Redmond.