The NHL playoffs are underway, one of the most exciting playoffs in all of sports as teams make a run at the Stanley Cup. There are plenty of options to watch the NHL playoffs through traditional live TV options, but now hockey fans can also stream the NHL playoffs. That's because there is an option to watch the NHL playoffs on Max.

Max (formerly HBO Max) is, of course, one of the big streaming services offered in the US, offering subscribers access to HBO content, Max originals, Discovery, TLC and HGTV reality shows, cartoons and classic movies from Turner Classic Movies. Max now streams live sports as well.

This includes sports that air on TNT and TBS, like NHL playoff games. But that's not all. There are NBA playoff games streaming on Max, as well as MLB games and US soccer. We're focusing on the NHL playoffs in this piece though, so here is everything you need to know about how to stream the NHL playoffs on Max right now.

How to watch the NHL playoffs on Max

All you need in order to watch the NHL playoffs on Max right now is to be a subscriber to the streaming service. All subscribers are currently being given access to the B/R Sports add-on with Max, which offers live sports streams, at no additional cost.

This is a limited-time option. Once it's over, Max subscribers who want to keep the ability to watch live sports will need to add another $9.99 per month to their monthly Max bill. However, at this time it is unclear when the free trial of the B/R Sports add-on is going to be removed for all subscribers.

As far as how to find live sports on Max, there is a B/R Sports tab on the top of the screen where you can find all of the live NHL playoff games available, as well as a schedule of upcoming games. Games currently available will also be available on the main home page. You can join a game live by clicking on it or go back to the beginning if you’re starting late by clicking the "Watch from the Start" option.

NHL playoff games on Max

With TNT and TBS covering the NHL playoffs from the first round through the conference finals, any games that air on those TV stations are going to be available to stream through Max. Note, no Stanley Cup Finals games are going to stream on Max, as ESPN/ABC is handling coverage of the Finals this year.

Check out the game(s) that Max is streaming this week, April 22-April 28:

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid and Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar (Image credit: Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Wednesday, April 24

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers game 2, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT

Thursday, April 25

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning game 3, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Friday, April 26

New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals game 3, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators game 3, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

Winnipeg Jets vs Colorado Avalanche game 3, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings game 3, 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT

Saturday, April 27

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders game 4, 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning game 4, 5 pm ET/2 pm PT

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs game 4, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights game 3, 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT

Sunday, April 28