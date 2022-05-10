The Family Chantel season 4: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the 90 Day spinoff

Time for another 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. The Family Chantel is finally back and loyal viewers of the series are eagerly waiting to get some of their questions answered from last season.

For example, we want to know if Pedro was able to reconcile with his mom and sisters back in the Dominican Republic? We also want to know if Alejandro and his pristine hair have managed to win Nicole back after he threw a fit about her plastic surgery? While the answers to these questions aren’t things that will solve the global climate crisis, we’re curious nonetheless.

Here’s everything we know about The Family Chantel season 4.

The Family Chantel season 4 premieres on Monday, June 6, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.

While an exact UK premiere date has not yet officially been announced, the series is expected to debut on Discovery Plus.

The Family Chantel season 4 premise

Fans of the prior seasons of The Family Chantel and 90 Day Fiancé know Chantel, Pedro and their families have had their fair share of drama over the years. Between Pedro and River coming to physical blows over dinner, to Winter and Jah ending their relationship after he revealed his true intentions, to Nicole trying to hook Pedro up with her best friend, fans of the show have witnessed a lot.

Specifically last season, The Family Chantel ended with Pedro emotionally devastated. Not only did he find out that his estranged father wasn’t open to reconciling, but he also fell out with his mom and sister during his last visit to the Dominican Republic. The fractured relationship between him and these two special ladies in his life was hard to watch as a viewer because Pedro didn’t seem to be able to turn to his wife Chantel for support without her passing judgment. (Although to be fair, it was probably hard for her not to pass judgment considering Pedro’s sister declared war on her and even aggressively charged at Chantel’s mom.)

Pedro is truly alone. The boy can't even get no support from his family or Chantel #TheFamilyChantel pic.twitter.com/d1Wt55vzxlDecember 21, 2021 See more

But the series is not just about Chantel and Pedro, their families were also heavily featured in season 3. Nicole was trying to figure out her relationship with Alex, Winter was trying to move on from her relationship with Jah and River was just trying to figure out if he was even in a relationship with Megan.

Now with all that in mind, TLC describes season 4 by stating the following:

"Five years into marriage Chantel and Pedro have hit a rough patch. The only thing they can agree on is that they need to take serious steps to save their love. Nicole has made a clean break with Alejandro and is focusing on herself and her future. She’s even entered the Miss Dominican Republic pageant and is training hard until a surprise visit from Alejandro throws her off her game.

"Inspired by a success story she saw on social media, Winter is going through with bariatric weight loss surgery in Tijuana, Mexico. With newfound confidence, she’s also looking for new love post-Jah.

"River decides it’s time to leave the nest and turns to Pedro for support. Pedro’s relationship with his mother and sister is still strained, which isn’t helping the two families bury the hatchet after last season’s visit to the Dominican Republic. While Chantel and Pedro are struggling to save their marriage, will their families rally to support them or end up hammering the final nail in the coffin?"

The Family Chantel season 4 cast

Again, The Family Chantel features 90 Day Fiancé alum Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno. While the married couple is the nucleus of the show, their families are also featured. This includes Chantel’s father and mother Thomas and Karen Everett, along with her siblings Winter and River Everett. Also in the series are Pedro’s mom and sister Lidia and Nicole Jimeno.

The Family Chantel season 4 trailer

After watching The Family Chantel season 4 trailer, it looks like Chantel won’t have time to meddle in her siblings’ love lives because she’ll need to focus all of her energy on her own marital issues. By the way, kudos to the couple for the new house.

How to watch The Family Chantel season 4

Fans in the US will be able to watch episodes of The Family Chantel season 4 live when it starts airing on TLC. For those that have abandoned traditional cable/satellite television, you can catch new episodes using live streaming services such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you’re not able to catch the show live, don’t worry. New episodes will become available on Discovery Plus. Currently, subscriptions to Discovery Plus are currently priced at $4.99 per month with ads and $6.99 per month without ads.

UK fans of the series should also be able to watch new episodes as they become available on Discovery Plus.