The Family Chantel: what happened in the season finale?

In many ways, The Family Chantel season 4 has seemed like a trainwreck happening in slow motion. When it was reported (opens in new tab) back in July that Chantel and Pedro had filed for divorce, the season had barely kicked into full swing. However, with that off-camera news, viewers were left to watch the rest of the season trying to spot what occurred in their marriage that would ultimately lead them to end things. Unfortunately, the two revealed a lot of marital strife in a number of episodes that left the fan-favorite pair no longer the example #couplegoals.

Just to mention a few examples of their hiccups, there was the couple’s ruined housewarming party, Chantel’s cringeworthy confrontation with Pedro in front of his coworkers, her failed attempt to reconcile with his mother and seek her advice and the fact that she spent hours outside of his bedroom sobbing. All those incidents led to one fact, the couple was creating what appeared a toxic and unhealthy environment for both of them.

Fast forward to the season finale episode when Pedro was finally able to track Chantel down and ask her about what happened to the money from their shared account. While he was adamant she give him his share of the funds, Chantel stood firm in her belief that he didn’t deserve to know where the money was because she couldn’t trust him. She alleged he had taken large sums from the account previously and wasn’t the man she married, so she couldn’t trust him not to be sneaky when it came to their shared account.

Ironically, for those reasons, she secretly withdrew the funds from the bank and placed them somewhere that only she has access to. In her words to Pedro, "you will never find that money." As we previously reported, fans rallying behind Chantel on this, so she may feel further emboldened in her decision.

With no luck retrieving what he thought he was owed, Pedro hops in his car and speeds off (mostly because Chantel alleged to have called the police on him for going into her car and taking his immigration paperwork from over the years). Clearly still wanting to speak to his wife and vent, he calls her from his car. Unfortunately for him, all Chantel focuses on is the fact that he is calling her, which she claims he had seldom done in the last few months of their relationship.

Later in the episode, perhaps in a last-ditched effort to talk to Chantel face-to-face about retrieving the money (not reconciliation), Pedro goes to the home he purchased with her. However, he finds the unwelcomed surprise of the locks changed. He’s then hit with another surprise as Chantel’s brother River opens the door and serves as a gatekeeper, practically preventing Pedro from entering. Pedro attempts to see Chantel, but River dashes any possibility of that happening and suggests his in-law go to the apartment he recently moved into.

As a baffled Pedro goes to leave, he’s hit with one final shocker. From a downstairs window in the home, Chantel’s mom Karen calls out to Pedro with one of the most comical grins of satisfaction ever seen in the 90 Day universe. Although he attempts to convey he’s had it and he’s filing for divorce, Karen never raises her voice, keeps a smile on her face and almost taunts him from a house that has his name on the deed. Check out the comical exchange between mother and son-in-law below.

By the way, Chantel was in the home at the time all of this occurred as it was revealed through conversations with her new roommates, her sister Winter, and temporarily, her mother Karen.

For now, it appears that Chantel and her family will have the last laugh in the ongoing divorce proceedings. No word yet on if The Family Chantel will continue on for another season, and if it will do so sans Pedro and his mom and sister.

Fans react to Karen and the rest of Chantel’s family in The Family Chantel season 4 finale

Although the circumstances of divorce for Chantel and Pedro were incredibly disheartening to watch, fans are applauding her family for the way they are supporting her. Karen especially seems to be quite the hit among Twitter users for her "window antics."

Karen talking to Pedro from the window sent me. Especially when she said “Bye now…” in a calm, taunting tone 🤣#TheFamilyChantel pic.twitter.com/M6xdfNkS87September 6, 2022 See more

Karen only speaking to Pedro through the window and not letting him in the house is everything. “You have the most fabulous divorce ever…bye now” #TheFamilyChantel pic.twitter.com/pJxltSbsh3September 6, 2022 See more

I LOVE Karen in the window. Pedro it was real till you treated Chantel the way you did. Pedro wanted to tell his end of the story. Yet she is in control of her own story.Karen in the window handled Pedro very nicely. Chantel you have nothing to say to him. #thefamilychantelSeptember 6, 2022 See more

Karen to Pedro: "Well, hello there!"#TheFamilyChantel pic.twitter.com/8ExVkcSDC7September 6, 2022 See more

River came outside of the house to talk to Pedro because he didn’t want him to bring his negative energy inside the house. 🙅‍♂️ #TheFamilyChantelSeptember 6, 2022 See more

Moving Winter in and protecting her from Pedro coming over when Chantel is alone. It's called family support...September 6, 2022 See more

I can definitely appreciate Chantel’s family showing up for/protecting her the same way they did when Winter was dealing with Jah #TheFamilyChantelSeptember 6, 2022 See more

With The Family Chantel going off for the season, be sure to check out 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 as it takes over its time slot on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.