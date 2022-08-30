The Family Chantel fans rally behind Chantel in pending divorce from Pedro

Viewers were particularly happy to see she swiped over a quarter of a million from the couple’s joint back account.

Pedro and Chantel arguing on The Family Chantel season 4
Pedro and Chantel on The Family Chantel season 4

As The Family Chantel season 4 nears its finale, viewers are slightly shocked they’ve had a front-row seat to the unfortunate implosion of Chantel and Pedro’s marriage. From the very start of the season, the couple’s marital problems seemed to reach new lows as he alleged she was lazy and selfish and she alleged he was cold and not the man that she married. There were a few instances that got so contentious that fans of the two as husband and wife started to think that perhaps they were better off apart than together. 

Take for example Pedro’s reaction to Chantel flying to the Dominican Republic to visit his mother in an effort to heal old wounds while seeking her maternal counsel on how the reality star could reconnect with her husband. His adamant disapproval and even "disgust" with Chantel for talking to his mom appeared a bit harsh, especially when you consider he was making no visible effort to fix the marriage 

Then with the two hitting an insurmountable roadblock, Pedro took steps to move out of their shared home into an apartment under the guise he wanted a separation. Chantel was clearly heartbroken and didn’t want this, as she sobbed on camera about him leaving her. (Apparently, Pedro alleges she also spent a few nights crying outside of the guest room he was staying in while living at the house too.)

Fast forward to Pedro accusing Chantel of robbery. In an episode that aired on August 29, Pedro moved into his new apartment. On the following day, while trying to pick up some things for his new place, he recounted that his card was declined at the store. Upon doing a little investigating, he came to find out that the joint account he shares with Chantel has been drained of roughly $265,000. To say he was upset would be an understatement.

Finding out that Chantel took the money, he spent much of the episode going on a wild goose chase trying to track her down, more specifically the money. As he put it, Chantel "robbed" him of money that equally belongs to him. His first stop was to visit the home he shared with Chantel. After seeing she wasn’t there, he took some of her belongings as "payback" before driving to her parents.

If Pedro was expecting sympathy or help in his plight, he was surely disappointed not to receive it from Chantel’s father and sister, Thomas and Winter. Not only were they not forthcoming with where Chantel was, but they even accused him of "scamming" his wife.

Pedro then went to a hotel he believed Chantel to be staying at before going to another hotel where he did ultimately track her down. 

While fans of the series will have to wait until the finale episode to see what heated confrontation will ensue, they have already made up their mind that they are on Chantel’s side.

The Family Chantel fans react to Chantel taking money from the joint account 

Again, Chantel won’t find it difficult to locate support on Twitter from those that are #TeamChantel. Pedro on the other hand may have to put in a little more work to find those on his side. Check out what viewers are saying not only about Chantel taking the $265,000, but the couple’s forthcoming divorce as well.  

Stay tuned to The Family Chantel season 4 finale airing on Monday, September 5, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.  

