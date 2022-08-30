The Family Chantel fans rally behind Chantel in pending divorce from Pedro

As The Family Chantel season 4 nears its finale, viewers are slightly shocked they’ve had a front-row seat to the unfortunate implosion of Chantel and Pedro’s marriage. From the very start of the season, the couple’s marital problems seemed to reach new lows as he alleged she was lazy and selfish and she alleged he was cold and not the man that she married. There were a few instances that got so contentious that fans of the two as husband and wife started to think that perhaps they were better off apart than together.

Take for example Pedro’s reaction to Chantel flying to the Dominican Republic to visit his mother in an effort to heal old wounds while seeking her maternal counsel on how the reality star could reconnect with her husband. His adamant disapproval and even "disgust" with Chantel for talking to his mom appeared a bit harsh, especially when you consider he was making no visible effort to fix the marriage

Then with the two hitting an insurmountable roadblock, Pedro took steps to move out of their shared home into an apartment under the guise he wanted a separation. Chantel was clearly heartbroken and didn’t want this, as she sobbed on camera about him leaving her. (Apparently, Pedro alleges she also spent a few nights crying outside of the guest room he was staying in while living at the house too.)

This scene breaks my heart. Chantel really doesn’t deserve this #TheFamilyChantel pic.twitter.com/emCw6u79MIAugust 30, 2022 See more

Fast forward to Pedro accusing Chantel of robbery. In an episode that aired on August 29, Pedro moved into his new apartment. On the following day, while trying to pick up some things for his new place, he recounted that his card was declined at the store. Upon doing a little investigating, he came to find out that the joint account he shares with Chantel has been drained of roughly $265,000. To say he was upset would be an understatement.

Finding out that Chantel took the money, he spent much of the episode going on a wild goose chase trying to track her down, more specifically the money. As he put it, Chantel "robbed" him of money that equally belongs to him. His first stop was to visit the home he shared with Chantel. After seeing she wasn’t there, he took some of her belongings as "payback" before driving to her parents.

If Pedro was expecting sympathy or help in his plight, he was surely disappointed not to receive it from Chantel’s father and sister, Thomas and Winter. Not only were they not forthcoming with where Chantel was, but they even accused him of "scamming" his wife.

Pedro then went to a hotel he believed Chantel to be staying at before going to another hotel where he did ultimately track her down.

While fans of the series will have to wait until the finale episode to see what heated confrontation will ensue, they have already made up their mind that they are on Chantel’s side.

The Family Chantel fans react to Chantel taking money from the joint account

Again, Chantel won’t find it difficult to locate support on Twitter from those that are #TeamChantel. Pedro on the other hand may have to put in a little more work to find those on his side. Check out what viewers are saying not only about Chantel taking the $265,000, but the couple’s forthcoming divorce as well.

Chantel taking that money has Karen's name written all over it, and I'm not mad at it! #TheFamilyChantel pic.twitter.com/IXu0WYmiuuAugust 23, 2022 See more

It’s funny how Pedro was ready to ignore Chantel’s calls, pleas to stay together, etc but the moment the money was taken out of the bank account he’s acting like a bounty hunter trying to find/talk to her lmfao he’s a joke #TheFamilyChantelAugust 29, 2022 See more

It’s actually hilarious to see Pedro running around town like a chicken with his head cut off over money. He didn’t fight this hard for his marriage. We see what his real intentions are. #TheFamilyChantelAugust 30, 2022 See more

Pedro casually forgets to mention he took $5000 from the account without telling Chantel and was likely going to take more. By his logic, he “stole” too then #TheFamilyChantel pic.twitter.com/byqb3WsWM0August 30, 2022 See more

We're not on Chantel's side because you're not an American, Pedro. We're on Chantel's side because of the way you are treating her. #thefamilychantel pic.twitter.com/jJWJl9dtSeAugust 23, 2022 See more

I hope Chantel is somewhere on a beach and meeting her next husband #TheFamilyChantel pic.twitter.com/dLP8nipVR9August 30, 2022 See more

Stay tuned to The Family Chantel season 4 finale airing on Monday, September 5, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.