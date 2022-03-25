Bob Saget tribute to stream on Netflix, with Jim Carrey, John Stamos and more

The death of Bob Saget in January was a shock to all, but soon fans will have the chance to see a tribute to the Full House star on Netflix. A filmed memorial special featuring many of Saget’s friends and former co-stars has been picked up by Netflix and is set for a June debut on the streaming service.

On a recent appearance on the Dystopia Tonight with John Poveromo podcast, Mike Binder, a long-time friend of Saget’s, shared that shortly after the actor’s death stars like Jim Carrey, John Stamos, Chris Rock, John Mayer and Jackson Brown gathered at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles to celebrate Saget’s life. Binder says that he filmed the tribute and that it has since been picked up by Netflix.

"It was a magical night," Binder said during the podcast. "And we filmed it. And I showed it to Netflix. I said 'Look at this! Just look at 16 minutes of this.' And Robbie Craw, the head of comedy at Netflix, he just said 'This is remarkable.' And they bought it as a special."

Binder added that the special would likely air in the first week of June, though did not give a specific date. It is also expected to be screened live at the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival taking place in Los Angeles from April 28-May 8, per Binder.

The Wrap , which reported on the news, said that Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saget is of course best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the late 80s/early 90s sitcom Full House. He would go on to reprise the role in the Netflix original series Fuller House, which was a sequel series that also featured original series stars Jodie Sweetin, Candance Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber, as well as appearances from John Stamos and Dave Coulier.

While Saget also starred as a host of the family show America’s Funniest Home Videos, his career wasn’t always filled with family-friendly material. Saget loved to turn his nice guy perception on its head during his stand-up; he also did so with cameo appearances on the HBO series Entourage.

Saget was 65 when he passed away.