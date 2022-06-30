Why did episode 4 of Ms. Marvel make fans emotional?

Ms. Marvel fans were stunned by the Partition scenes in the latest episode.

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel
Ms. Marvel continues to impress Marvel fans. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Another Wednesday meant another episode of Ms. Marvel, and in the latest episode, Kamala travels around the world to Pakistan in order to solve the mystery of the bangle and her family's history. 

*WARNING: contains spoilers for episode 4 of Ms. Marvel*

The show is continuing to go bigger and bigger when it comes to weekly cliffhangers but this one had a real emotional punch as we saw Kamala appear in the middle of the Partition on the train tracks, giving us a visual of the horrific event. The sequence is haunting. 

A viewer expressed, “my father was at the brink of tears while watching with me, many don't understand the impact this scene has. what all this represents for us, its such a painful part of our history and we feel its pain even today.”

Another wrote, “This scene was so heartbreaking. I can't be the only one who cried, right?”

There was a moment between Kamala and her Nani when the grandmother opens up more about the trauma as well, which only seems to set the scene for the upcoming ending. Scenes like this one continue to prove why on screen representation is so important and it no doubt makes Ms. Marvel stand out compared to other Marvel projects in the eyes of audiences for the good.

“Kamala's Nani described the Partition of India perfectly. It's not just a significant historical event in world history. The long lasting horrific memories of that experience still terrorize millions of South Asians to this date,” read one comment. 

Episode 4 also gave us more scenes showing Kamala using her powers, which was exciting to see unfold! This was portrayed through multiple scenes, but the train station fight was done fantastically. 

“Loving how they’re showing Kamala progressively learn how to do her powers more and more throughout the show. It’s so awesome to watch it,” tweeted a fan. 

Of course, fans also loved to see Kamala team up with Kareem. They instantly become a new favorite duo for the series and we definitely want more! 

“What a delight seeing Kamala and Kareem in the MCU in action like this,” shared a comment. 

New episodes of Ms. Marvel are released every Wednesday on Disney Plus.   

Sophia Soto
Sophia Soto has a passion for all things entertainment. She currently writes for What To Watch, The Nerds of Color, and Remezcla with bylines in Young Hollywood. Some of her favorite shows include Grey’s Anatomy, The Goldbergs, Riverdale, and Roswell, New Mexico. She is also a complete Marvel nerd! 