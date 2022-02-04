'Conversations With Friends': cast, plot, and everything we know about the much-anticipated series by 'Normal People' writer Sally Rooney

Conversations With Friends is on its way to BBC3 and Hulu. Fans of the drama Normal People, which became a huge hit during lockdown in 2020, will be chomping at the bit to get their teeth into Conversations With Friends, which is the BBC's latest adaptation of a Sally Rooney novel.

Normal People of course had viewers gripped by the ups and downs of Connell and Marianne’s love story and made huge stars of Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, and this new series promises to be just as compelling.

Once again exploring passion and sexuality, it follows Frances, played by Alison Oliver, who's best friends with her former lover Bobbi (Sasha Lane). The pals meet married couple, journalist Melissa (Jemima Kirke) and actor Nick (Joe Alwyn), and find themselves drawn into relationships that test the fragile bonds of friendship and expose vulnerabilities Frances had no idea she possessed.

So here's everything you need to know about Conversations With Friends...

Conversations With Friends will premiere on BBC3 and BBCiPlayer in the UK and Hulu in the US later this spring. There’s no final date announced as yet but watch this space and we’ll update you when it’s confirmed.

Is there a trailer for 'Conversations With Friends'?

There's no trailer for Conversations With Friends yet but we will put it up on this page when one is released by the BBC. However, do take a look on this page for the first look pictures (above and below) of the four lead actors as their characters in the drama.

'Conversations With Friends' plot

In Conversations With Friends college student and aspiring writer Frances (Alison Oliver) has a special friendship with her former girlfriend Bobbi (Sasha Lane). The pair are inseparable and perform poetry together in Dublin. There, they are spotted by journalist Melissa (Jemima Kirke) who introduces them to her husband, actor Nick (Joe Alwyn). While Bobbi and Melissa openly flirt with one another, Frances finds herself unable to resist Nick and the pair begin a secret affair. This intense passion soon tests the bonds between Frances and Bobbi and forces Frances to reevaluate everything she thinks she knows.

Frances (Alison Oliver) is best friends with her former lover Bobbi (Sasha Lane). (Image credit: BBC)

'Conversations With Friends' cast — who plays who

Alison Oliver as Frances

Newcomer Alison Oliver takes on the role of smart, cool-headed student Frances. Previously she’s had roles in Fame Dogs, Woggie, and Home Brewed.

Sasha Lane as Bobbi

Sasha plays Bobbi, Frances’ former lover, and closest friend. She played Star in American Honey and has also had roles in Utopia, Loki, and The Miseducation of Cameron Post.

Jemima Kirke as Melissa

Journalist Melissa is played by Jemima Kirke, who you may recognize as headteacher Hope Haddon in Sex Education. She’s also been in Girls, Maniac and Untogether.

Joe Alwyn as Nick

Melissa’s handsome but reserved actor husband Nick is portrayed by Joe Alwyn. He starred in The Favourite, alongside Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz. He also played Bob Cratchit in the TV miniseries A Christmas Carol and has appeared in Billy Lyn’s Long Halftime Walk and Mary Queen of Scots.

Journalist Melissa (Jemima Kirke) and actor Nick (Joe Alwyn). (Image credit: BBC)

More about 'Conversations With Friends' author Sally Rooney

Conversations With Friends is the debut novel by Irish writer Sally Rooney. She also wrote Normal People, which was a huge success when it was adapted for television by Hulu and the BBC in 2020. Sally’s third novel is Beautiful World, Where Are You which was published last year. She’s also written short fiction and poetry.