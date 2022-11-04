Of course a biopic of Weird Al Yankovic was never going to be standard fare, as Weird: The Al Yankovic Story takes a cue from its subject and hilariously spoofs its inspiration. Daniel Radcliffe leads this bonkers movie, which has earned a "Certified Fresh" rating from Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), and is now available for you to watch. But how?

Though Weird has an A-lister like Radcliffe, a popular musician as its subject and great reviews, you won’t find the movie at your local theater or on any of the big name streaming services (ie Netflix, Disney Plus or HBO Max). But that’s not necessarily a bad thing, because the way you can watch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story lets you do so for free.

Let’s go over what you need to know about how to watch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

How to stream Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

You’ll find Weird: The Al Yankovic Story only on The Roku Channel, which is a free streaming channel that is available as a standard feature with all Roku streaming devices and Roku smart TVs. But you don’t need a Roku device to watch The Roku Channel, as there is an app available to download through your iPhone or other mobile devices, a Samsung smart TV, Amazon Fire TV or your computer. Again, it’s all free.

Well, free with ads, as you’re going to have to deal with commercials a few times while watching the movie. The price you pay for not having to pay an actual price to watch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story right away from the comfort of your own home.

The Roku Channel is available in the US, UK and Canada.

What else you need to know about Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Daniel Radcliffe plays Weird Al. He is joined in the movie by Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna and Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, as well as featuring Julianne Nicholson, Spencer Treat Clark, Quinta Brunson, Conan O’Brien, Will Forte and more surprise cameos throughout. The movie was directed by Eric Appel (Die Hart) and written by Appel and Weird Al Yankovic himself.

Here is the official synopsis:

"Daniel Radcliffe is 'Weird' Al Yankovic in the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician and sex symbol of our time. With Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, and an A-list cast of thousands."

Watch the trailer below.

If you want more Weird Al madness, his 1989 movie, UHF, is also streaming on The Roku Channel.