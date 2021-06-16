How to watch The Roku Channel on Amazon Fire TV

Roku has expanded its business from its popular streaming devices, offering The Roku Channel, its own free, ad-supported streaming service that features movies and shows, as well as a growing number of Roku Originals.

There are thousands of hours of classic movies and TV shows available to watch on The Roku Channel — What to Watch has a running list of some of the best movies and shows — as well as more than 150 live streaming TV channels. The Roku Channel also offers premium subscriptions that allows subscribers to access content from the likes of AMC+, Showtime, Starz and Epix.

Roku also continues to roll out new Roku Original content, including titles that it acquired from the short-lived Quibi streaming service, like Die Hart, and its own programming guide, Roku Recommends.

The Roku Channel is available to users on a number of different platforms. In addition to being available on all Roku devices, The Roku Channel can be accessed through web browsers, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TVs and on an iPhone and other iOS and Android devices through a mobile app.

Amazon Fire TV is the top selling streaming device globally, and only trails Roku here in the U.S., so let’s take a look at how its users can start watching The Roku Channel.

How to download The Roku Channel on Amazon Fire TV devices

The Roku Channel can be installed on any Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs and Fire TV Edition soundbars in the U.S.

For users to download The Roku Channel to their Fire TV device, first they need to open the top menu using their Fire TV remote. Then scroll right and select “Apps,” then select “Categories,” followed by “Movies & TV.” From there, scroll down and select The Roku Channel. This will add The Roku Channel to their home screen.

Users can also download The Roku Channel by searching for it from the top menu, typing “The Roku Channel” into the magnifying glass icon. The Roku Channel can also be accessed by using the voice command, “Alexa, open The Roku Channel.”