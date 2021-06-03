Roku launches ‘Roku Recommends’ show on The Roku Channel

Roku has created a new original show for the purpose of telling viewers what other shows are available to watch on The Roku Channel and across the Roku platform. Called Roku Recommends, the 15-minute weekly show premieres today, June 3.

Hosted by Emmy-winner Maria Menounos and former NFL player Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins, Roku Recommends uses exclusive Roku data to highlight the most popular shows and hidden gems available across all of Roku’s platform channels. The show will include the “Top 5” titles available to stream.

Also: Best shows on The Roku Channel

Roku Recommends is the first production from Roku Brand Studio, a new division of Roku that is responsible for creating advertiser-driven storytelling built for TV streaming, according to the company. Roku Recommends has also signed Walmart as a debut sponsor.

“According to Nielsen data, the average streamer spends more than seven minutes searching for what to watch next,” said Chris Bruss, head of Roku Brand Studio. “We are uniquely positioned to use our trending data both to help consumers find incredible movies and shows and to help advertisers go beyond the traditional 30-second ad to entertain streamers who otherwise spend time in ad-free, subscription-only environments.”

“I looooove TV and I am always on the hunt for the next amazing show, movie or doc to stream,” said Menounos. “As the No. 1 TV Streaming Platform in America, Roku provides access to so much great content and I am thrilled to co-host a weekly program designed to help viewers find their next favorite program or rediscover a treasured classic."

Roku is one of the most popular streaming platforms in North America, available as both plug-in devices and integrated Smart TVs giving consumers easy access to thousands of streaming channels, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+ and more.

In addition, Roku has been building out its original programming, acquiring Quibi and rebranding its shows as Roku Originals, which debuted in May. Roku Recommends is another example of Roku’s original programming strategy.

Roku Recommends is available for free on The Roku Channel, with new episodes premiering every Thursday.