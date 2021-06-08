The rise of free streaming video channels isn't just now upon us — it's been here for quite some time now. And there's no bigger name in the AVOD game — that's "advertising video on demand" — than Kevin Hart, whose Die Hart series debuted May 20 on The Roku Channel. Today, Roku announced that it's greenlit a second season. It's the first Roku Original (which really means "short-form show that Roku bought from the now-defunct Quibi) to be renewed for more.

And the sequel will, of course, be called Die Harter.

"Die Hart exploded out of the gate and after a spectacular debut weekend has quickly become one of the most watched Roku Originals on The Roku Channel," Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming, said in a press release. "We couldn’t be more excited to bring an equally hilarious, action-packed second season to the record number of viewers who have watched in recent days."

Roku didn't release any sort of viewership numbers for Die Hart.

Die Harter will be produced by Hart's LOL Studios. He'll also return in the starring role. Laugh Out Loud CEO and Hart's longtime business partner, Jeff Clanagan, will be an executive producer on Die Harter.

"It’s been great to see the incredible response to Die Hart on The Roku Channel," Hart said. "We’re excited to be partnering with Roku to bring another season to its audience."

The Roku Channel is the free, advertising-supported channel that comprises more than 40,000 free movies and shows, and more than 190 free, live, linear television channels, with content licensed from more than 175 partners. The Roku Channel is available on all Roku devices, of course, as well as on a dedicated app on iOS and Android devices, on Amazon Fire TV, on select Samsung TVs, and in a web browser. The Roku Channel is available in the United States, Canada and in the UK.