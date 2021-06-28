Roku has become one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world (number one in the U.S., and only trailing Amazon Fire TV throughout the rest of the globe) and is now offering its users its own streaming service featuring library and original content, The Roku Channel.

The Roku Channel features thousands of movies and TV shows, as well as its own Roku Originals that include the likes of Die Hart, #FreeRayshawn and Roku Recommends. The streaming service can be accessed by Roku users directly through their Roku service, on mobile devices (including an iPhone) or even on a third-party device like Amazon Fire TV. This includes certain smart TVs.

Part of Roku’s popularity has come from its partnership with smart TV manufacturers to either natively install or easily integrate Roku on specific models. One of these smart TV partners is Samsung TV. So, how do you start to watch The Roku Channel on a Samsung TV. Let’s break it down.

How to watch the Roku Channel on a Samsung TV

Roku is compatible with Samsung TVs running the Tizen operating system version 2.3, 2.4, 3.0, 4.0, 5.0 or 5.5. If a Samsung TV user wishes to install The Roku Channel, the TV must first be connected to the internet and have access to the Samsung Smart Hub interface.

A step-by-step rundown of installing The Roku Channel goes like this:

Press the Smart Hub button or Home button (depending on the Samsung TV model) on the remote;

Navigate down the page to “Apps;”

Search for “Roku,” The Roku Channel should appear as a search result;

Select the app and choose “Download.”

Steps may vary depending on the Samsung TV model. More information is available on the Samsung website.

Once downloaded, Samsung TV users will be given instant access to The Roku Channel’s lineup of content. Users who create a free Roku account will be able to start watching a program on a Samsung TV and then be able to resume watching it on other devices signed into the same Roku account, including a Roku streaming device, smartphone, tablet or computer.