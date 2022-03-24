Sandra Bullock returns to the big screen for the first time in nearly four years with The Lost City (her last two movies, Bird Box and The Unforgivable were Netflix plays). The adventure movie is being released on Friday, March 25, in the US, with its UK premiere set to take place a few weeks later on April 15.

Here’s what you need to know on how to watch The Lost City.

Watch The Lost City in movie theaters

The Lost City is getting an exclusive first-run in movie theaters worldwide. So, if you want to see Bullock and company as they traverse through the jungle in search of an ancient treasure — getting themselves into multiple hairy and likely hilarious situations — you’ll have to make your own trek to the theater.

You can find out where and when The Lost City is playing near you by either checking your local movie theaters’ website or using a site like Fandango. These options will also allow you to purchase your tickets ahead of time.

Movie fans wanting to see The Lost City and other upcoming movies at theaters but wary of ticket prices should definitely look into movie theater subscription and membership deals. Many US and UK movie theater chains offer free and subscription packages that allow movie lovers to see movies at a discount or flat monthly rate, as well as a number of other perks.

Is The Lost City streaming?

No, The Lost City will not be available for streaming or digital viewing when it is released on March 25.

While we don’t have a definitive date for when The Lost City will make its eventual streaming debut, we can make an educated guess. The Lost City is a Paramount movie, which means that whenever it does pop up on streaming it will likely do so via the Paramount Plus streaming service, just like other recent Paramount movies Scream, A Quiet Place Part II and Snake Eyes. As far as a time frame, 45 days seems to be the window Paramount is giving its new movies before making them available on digital/streaming.

Everything else you need to know about The Lost City

The Lost City is an adventure-romance movie starring Sandra Bullock as a romance novelist who gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) to find an ancient treasure she writes about in her latest book. It’s up to the cover model for her novels, Dash (Channing Tatum), to head to the jungle and try and rescue her.

The movie definitely has similarities to the ‘80s hit movie Romancing the Stone, but it doesn't appear to just be a rehash, as The Lost City reviews have been pretty positive.

The Lost City also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, Bowen Yang and Brad Pitt. Check out the trailer below.