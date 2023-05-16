The Conners season 6: cast and everything we know about the sitcom

One of TV's favorite families is coming back, as The Conners season 6 is set to be part of ABC's 2023-2024 TV lineup.

The sitcom, which started as a Roseanne spinoff, has become a fixture on the network's lineup and one of its top-rated comedies. Although, there are a few things that are still to be settled for this new season. That includes when we’re going to be getting new episodes of The Conners and whether or not this is going to be the final season for the series.

Here is everything that we currently know about The Conners season 6. We'll be updating this post as more information becomes available.

Right now, we do not know when The Conners season 6 is going to premiere. On May 16, ABC announced its fall TV schedule, with most of its scripted programming, including The Conners, not included in its planned lineup of shows. With the writers strike potentially impacting the fall TV season, The Conners season 6 is likely to be held until midseason, though that could change.

There's also no word on whether The Conners will stay in its usual Wednesday night timeslot, which saw the show share the night with Abbott Elementary.

The Conners season 6 plot

The Conners follows the titular family as they deal with everyday challenges in humorous and heartfelt ways. We don't know exactly where season 6 of the sitcom is going to go, but there is a chance that it could be the final season.

In an interview with TVLine (opens in new tab), executive producer Bruce Helford said:

"Sara Gilbert expressed to the network that we don’t want to go out without knowing that we are going out with a series finale so we can build to the right ending — and at this point in time, we feel that [next season] is possibly going to be the last season of The Conners. I would not [say that] definitively because the numbers were so good this season, and we’ve all had a really great time… but it’s definitely a possibility."

Whether or not it ends up being the last season is TBD, but according to Deadline (opens in new tab) , season 6 has been greenlit for 13 episodes, with the potential to option nine more.

The Conners season 6 cast

The Conners is a large ensemble of veteran and young actors who make up the Conner clan. As of right now, four cast members are confirmed to be returning for season 6: Sara Gilbert as Darlene, John Goodman as Dan, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie and Lecy Goranson as Becky.

The rest of the regular cast, which includes Emma Kenney as Harris, Ames McNamara as Mark, Jayden Rey as Mary, Jay R. Ferguson as Ben, Katey Sagal as Louise, has not officially been announced as returning (contracts needing to be renewed), but it is likely that most if not all would return.

The Conners season 6 trailer

There's no trailer for The Conners season 6 at this time.

How to watch The Conners

The Conners airs all of its latest episodes on ABC. To tune in you need access to the channel through a TV antenna, a pay-TV cable service or a live TV streaming platform like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV. You can also catch up with past episodes on Hulu in the US.