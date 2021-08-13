First four episodes of ‘Grace and Frankie’ season 7 are now on Netflix

In a Friday surprise, Netflix has released the first four episodes of the final season of Grace and Frankie. Stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin announced the news via Twitter. For Grace and Frankie’s patient fans, it was either this or Del Taco gift cards, according to Tomlin.

Grace and Frankie debuted on Netflix in 2015. The series begins with the titular duo (Fonda as Grace, Tomlin as Frankie) learning that their husbands are more than just work partners, they have been romantically involved for 20 years. The two women, who don’t have the best of relationships, must learn to cope with their circumstances together.

This will be the seventh season of Grace and Frankie. This final 16-episode season is set to make it the longest running Netflix Original series on the streamer at 94 episodes.

In addition to Fonda and Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, Ethan Embry, Baron Vaugh and Peter Gallagher are all set to reprise their roles for the final season.

Production on season seven of Grace and Frankie started in March 2020, but unsurprisingly had to shut things down amid the pandemic . Fonda announced in November 2020 that production for season seven would ramp back up in June 2021.

Season six of Grace and Frankie debuted on the streamer in January 2020 and Netflix had not announced an official release date for the full seventh season, so who knows how long fans could have had to wait for new episodes prior to this surprise drop of the first four. No word was given on when the remaining 12 would be released, the tweet just says “more episodes are on the way.”

Grace and Frankie fans, we have something special for you — four new episodes from Season 7 are now streaming! And more episodes are on the way! pic.twitter.com/XYPZuvyI9AAugust 13, 2021 See more

Grace and Frankie has earned 13 Primetime Emmy nominations since it debuted, including multiple acting noms for Lily Tomlin.

The Kominsky Method and Grace and Frankie have been two of the marquee Netflix titles that definitely skew to the older audiences. Both shows are wrapping up in 2021 (or whenever the last 12 episodes of Grace and Frankie drop).

