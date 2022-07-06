Chicago P.D. season 10: release date, cast and everything we know

Dick Wolf fans know there’s few things better than One Chicago Wednesdays on NBC, which includes Chicago P.D., returning for its tenth season this September.

After a shocking turn of events at the end of season 9, the team finds themselves shaken and that will factor into how the story plays out in season 10.

The three shows of the Chicago franchise — Chicago P.D., Chicago Med and Chicago Fire — were given three-season pickups (opens in new tab) in February 2020; season 10 marks the end of that deal so fans can expect news about the show’s future at some point this season.

Here’s everything we know about Chicago P.D. season 10.

Chicago P.D. returns to the airwaves on Wednesday, September 21, at 10 pm ET/PT in the US. There is currently no release date available for UK viewers.

As part of One Chicago Wednesdays on NBC, Chicago P.D. will air following Chicago Med at 8 pm ET/PT and Chicago Fire at 9 pm ET/PT.

Who is in the Chicago P.D. season 10 cast?

We haven’t heard anything about casting for season 10 yet, but this is where things stood with the cast (opens in new tab) at the end of season 9 so we can assume for now that all of these actors are returning in season 10:

Jason Beghe as Sergeant Henry "Hank" Voight

Lisseth Chavez as Officer Vanessa Rojas

Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek

LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater

Jesse Lee Soffer as Detective Jay Halstead

Amy Morton as Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt

Tracy Spiridakos as Detective Hailey Upton

Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess

What is the Chicago P.D. plot?

Plot details for Chicago P.D. season 10 are being kept under wraps for now, but here is the basic premise for the show, per NBC:

"Chicago P.D. is a riveting police drama about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit combatting the city's most heinous offenses - organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders and beyond.



"At the center of Chicago P.D. is Sgt. Hank Voight, who is at ground zero against the war on crime in Chicago. He will do almost anything to bring criminals to justice. In the past year, Voight has fought to turn over a new leaf, carefully navigating the situation at the department with a new boss who has helped him and the unit adapt to a new reality."

Is there a trailer for Chicago P.D. season 10?

There is no trailer for Chicago P.D. season 10, but as soon as one is available we’ll include it here.

How to watch Chicago P.D. season 10

Chicago P.D. season 10 airs on NBC, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock. All of the previous seasons are available to watch on Peacock. NBC is included in cable TV packages, but if you’ve cut the cord you can use services like Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV or Fubo TV to access them.

If you want to watch any of the Chicago shows the day after they air you’ll have to subscribe to Peacock Premium. You can find a handy guide to the difference between Peacock and Peacock Premium here .

UK fans can catch up on all of the previous seasons of Chicago P.D. on Sky Witness through your Sky TV or Now TV plan.